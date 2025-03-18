‘There will be more’: Ex-social worker warns of rise of misogyny-fuelled violence following release of Netflix’s Adolescence

A former social worker has issued a chilling warning, claiming "there will be more" killings if schools and parents fail to address the behaviour driven by misogyny - following the release of Netflix's new show Adolescence.

The four-part series - which is based on a true story - tells the story of 13-year-old Jamie, who is accused of stabbing his classmate, Katie, to death.

It explores issues such as misogyny, online radicalisation, and the influence of hate figures like Andrew Tate.

Ex-social worker Lala spent 15 years in the public sector, specialising in high risk offending and domestic violence. Now, she works as an educator who speaks to schools, social workers and police about these issues.

She told LBC the show is a "realistic" portrayal of the challenges young people face in the digital age and praised it as a "fantastic depiction of toxic masculinity."

She emphasised that the show sheds light on how a "combination of factors" can shape a young person’s mindset and lead to dangerous radicalisation.

Jamie
Lala praised the show for its subtle depiction of patriarchy and masculinity. Picture: Netflix

Lala believes the show offers a "conversational point" for parents and teenagers to discuss issues they may not be fully aware of, calling it an ideal way to open up important dialogues.

One aspect of the show that stood out to her was the gap between generations, particularly in how Jamie’s parents remain oblivious to the ideology taking hold of their son.

"They had no idea that their son could have such festering thoughts and ideas that were changing him," she said.

She also pointed out that some teachers and educators remain "blind" to these issues, often unaware of the slang and terminology young people use.

In the series, the use of specific emojis plays a key role in identifying Jamie’s involvement in incel culture, a fact uncovered when a student at the school explains their meaning to the police.

x
In the show, many of the adults are ignorant to the extent of the issues posed to youngsters online. Picture: Netflix

‘Generation of angry, lonely men’

Lala said that many dismiss Tate as an "idiot" without fully understanding the dangerous impact he and others like him have on young minds.

She pointed out that while Tate is one of the most prominent and high-profile examples, there are numerous male influencers who promote similar ideas about masculinity and gender roles.

"They all play from the same playbook, they all show off their watches and flashy cars, and show young boys how to be a ‘man’ and how to live that life,” she said.

Instead of guiding young men to positive growth, Lala argued that these influencers are "creating a generation of angry, lonely men" who are heading down a "destructive path."

Andrew Tate
Self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate is following by millions around the world. Picture: Getty

‘Moves so fast’

She also raised concerns about the struggle of schools and lawmakers to keep up with the problem, as the online world and dark web “moves so fast”.

She warned that many are unaware of the influence such spaces have on young people. "There is a whole world going on that they’re unaware of," she said.

Tech companies, she argued, play a major role by promoting extreme content.

"Algorithms on platforms like YouTube and TikTok push radicalising content to unsuspecting youngsters, especially those looking for gaming or gym content," she explained.

"They go online for other things, and it leads them to content that tells them to abuse girls”.

Lala also shared a real-life example in which female teachers have reported receiving homework with "MMAS" scribbled on them—an acronym for "make me a sandwich"—a phrase linked to misogynistic online subcultures.

"Adolescence" Special Screening - Arrivals
Stephen Graham stars as Eddie, Jamie's unsuspecting dad. Picture: Getty

‘Concerning times’

Lala observed that the tone around discussions of masculinity has shifted dramatically, suggesting this kind of thinking is becoming more acceptable.

What once would have been a hidden belief, shared only in private circles with close friends, is now becoming more and more mainstream.

“In the past, this kind of thinking might be hidden or only shared with close friends; now it’s become much more mainstream,” she noted.

Lala blames tech companies and social media platforms for their role in pushing more and more extreme content onto young people
Lala blames tech companies and social media platforms for their role in pushing more and more extreme content onto young people. Picture: Getty

‘Stay on top of it’

Lala urged parents to stay vigilant about any signs of radicalisation in their children, particularly changes in behaviour or language that might indicate exposure to harmful ideologies.

“You should challenge and ask when things are said,” she advised, stressing the importance of open communication.

While the character of Jamie in Adolescence may seem like an extreme example, Lala pointed out that, for many young people, these kinds of ideas will “play out in their behaviour”.

"It’s hard to be a thriving, functioning member of the family when thinking or acting like that," she said.

Indicators like self-isolation and low self-esteem are often a typical signal something is wrong.

(L-R) Christine Tremarco, Faye Marsay, Jo Hartley, Amelie Pease, Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Robbie O'Neill, Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham attend the "Adolescence" Special Screening at BAFTA
Adolescence has been praised for its "realistic" portrayal of issues like violence and misogyny. Picture: Getty

‘Guinea Pigs’

Lala warned that the current generation of boys are like "guinea pigs".

"This kind of organised online misogyny has never been seen before. It’s like the Wild West," she said.

As someone who often goes into schools to speak on this, she said they are "lost" when it comes to tackling these issues - with no clear strategies or guidance.

"There is no explicitly clear guidance for schools," she stated.

She also criticised social media platforms for lack of accountability.

"Tech companies should ID people before allowing them to use their platforms," she argued.

Lala also called out Facebook for loosening content moderation and getting rid of fact-checking, making it a hotbed for misinformation.

Triple killer Kyle Clifford watched some of Andrew Tate's content the day before the murders
Triple killer Kyle Clifford watched some of Andrew Tate's content the day before the murders. Picture: Alamy

‘There will be more’

Lala highlighted two real-life cases where killers had accessed Andrew Tate’s content before committing killing women.

In 2022, Kyle Clifford murdered his ex-girlfriend, Louise Hunt, 25, with a crossbow before killing her sister Hannah, 28, and their mother Carol, 61, in Hertfordshire.

The triple killer has searched for Tate's podcast the day before he carried out the horrifying four-hour attack, it was said during legal arguments ahead of his trial.

In County Offaly, Ireland, Lorna Woodnutt was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by a 17-year-old “obsessed” with Andrew Tate, who lived “most of his life online.”

Four alleged victims of Tate have called for social media platforms to ban the influencer, stating Clifford's case should be a wake-up call.

Lala said simply: “There will be more unless we get control.”

@Lalalaletmeexplain can be found on Instagram

