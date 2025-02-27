Andrew Tate claims he is 'misunderstood' as he touches down in the US despite sex trafficking charges

27 February 2025, 18:47

Andrew Tate is wanted in the UK on sex trafficking charges.
Andrew Tate is wanted in the UK on sex trafficking charges. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Andrew Tate said he is “misunderstood” as he touched down in Florida after being allowed to leave Romania.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tate, alongside his brother Tristan, set off on a flight to the US from Bucharest on Thursday morning after a travel ban imposed on the pair during a human trafficking investigation was lifted.

It is believed the Trump administration pressed the Romanian government to lift travel restrictions on the brothers earlier this month.

Despite this, Trump said he “knew nothing” about the Tate brothers when pressed on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters outside Fort Lauderdale airport, Florida, alongside his brother Tristan, Tate said: "We live in a democratic society where it's innocent until proven guilty and I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood.

Read more: 'Retraumatised': UK Women who accused Andrew Tate of rape speak of 'disbelief' at news he has left Romania

Read more: Andrew Tate and brother leave Romania after White House pressure as ‘travel ban lifted’

Influencer Tate Brothers Return To U.S. Despite Sex Trafficking Charges In Romania
Influencer Tate Brothers Return To U.S. Despite Sex Trafficking Charges In Romania. Picture: Getty

"There's a lot of opinions about us, a lot of things that go around about us on the internet.

"We've yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives ever, we have no criminal record anywhere on the planet, ever.

"Our case was dismissed on the 19th of December in Romania under the Biden administration, and our prosecutor recently decided, because we have no active indictment in court, to let us go and return.

"This is a democratic society.

"It's supposed to be innocent until proven guilty, as my brother and I are, and I think it's extremely important that we stop allowing media spin, wrap up smears, lies, or carefully constructed narratives from George Soros-funded operations trying to destroy the reputations of good people who have no intention to do anything other than follow the law."

Influencer Tate Brothers Return To U.S. Despite Sex Trafficking Charges In Romania
Influencer Tate Brothers Return To U.S. Despite Sex Trafficking Charges In Romania. Picture: Getty

As the influencer, who last year was arrested on human trafficking and rape charges, landed in the US, it emerged Romania had returned all his confiscated belongings to him.

Romania's anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, said prosecutors had approved a "request to modify the obligation preventing the defendants from leaving Romania".

DIICOT added: "These include the requirement to appear before judicial authorities whenever summoned.

"The defendants have been warned that deliberately violating these obligations may result in judicial control being replaced with a stricter deprivation of liberty measure."

ROMANIA-BRITAIN-US-COURT-CRIME
ROMANIA-BRITAIN-US-COURT-CRIME. Picture: Getty

Four women who have accused Tate of rape and coercive control and have brought a civil claim against him in the UK said the news has left them "retraumatised".

In a joint statement, they said: "We are in disbelief and feel retraumatised by the news that the Romanian authorities have given in to pressure from the Trump administration to allow Andrew Tate to travel around Europe and to the US.

"We can only hope that the British authorities finally take action, do something about this terrifying unfolding situation and ensure he faces justice in the UK."

The brothers were initially arrested in December 2022.

In Romania, the Tate brothers are facing allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

In the UK, Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for separate allegations of rape and human trafficking.

Those allegations, which the two brothers "unequivocally deny", date back to 2012-2015.

'Why is it that society attracts people like Andrew Tate?', asks terrorism law reviewer

Downing Street would not be drawn into saying whether Andrew Tate should be extradited to the UK, after he left Romania for the USA.

A No 10 spokesman said: "This remains a live case, you wouldn't expect us to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

"This was a decision taken by the Romanian courts independently following due process and their investigation remains in place.

"But more widely, the Prime Minister has been clear that human trafficking should be viewed as a global security threat, similar to terrorism."

The spokesman would not reveal whether Sir Keir Starmer would raise the case when he meets US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Asked if the Prime Minister wanted to see Tate extradited to Britain, the spokesman added: "It is a longstanding policy that we never comment on that type of thing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israeli army soldiers patrol an undisclosed area.

IDF admits 'complete failure' in October 7 attacks as new details of security flaws emerge

Katy Perry

Katy Perry to become first pop star in space as she joins all-female crew on Blue Origin rocket

David Mencer, Israel's military spokesperson, has labelled the BBC a 'mouthpiece' for Hamas in an interview with LBC.

'How is the BBC now a mouthpiece for Hamas?', Israel hits out amid Gaza TV show controversy

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, is greeted by President Donald Trump as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Donald Trump will come to Britain for second state visit as he accepts personal invitation from King Charles

William paid tribute to the Hollywood star

Prince William pays tribute to Gene Hackman after Hollywood star and his wife found dead at home

Commuters buy tickets at King's Cross underground station on January 2, 2020 in London, England.

Blow for commuters as Tube and train fares to rise nearly 5% on Sunday

Bucharest, Romania

Andrew Tate has assets returned to him by Romanian authorities as brothers arrive in the US

Gene Hackman and his wife

Gene Hackman and wife dead for 'some time' and found in different rooms, police say, as family suspect 'gas leak'

Floral tributes to the victim left at the scene of the attack on Cobhorn Drive in Bristol

Owner of ‘XL Bully’ that savaged woman, 19, to death in Bristol screamed ‘they’ve killed my dog’ as police shot at it

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Michelle Trachtenberg

'I will always love you': Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar shares heartbreaking tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg

Chris Hughes

Eggheads quiz expert Chris Hughes dies aged 77 as show pays tribute

The rules of international law are simple: any ‘peace deal’ must be based on Ukraine’s sovereignty or risk being worthless

The rules of international law are simple: Any ‘peace deal’ must be based on Ukraine’s sovereignty or risk being worthless
Sophie Goode, 18, died in a horror e-bike crash on Nottingham University campus.

Pictured: Female student, 18, who died in horror e-bike crash on university campus

The shooting took place in Dalston last year.

Three arrested after girl, 9, shot and left ‘unable to speak or move’ after going out for ice cream with family

The teenager took his parents to family court to try and return to his home in London.

British boy, 14, forced to stay in Ghana after losing court case against parents who left him behind

Gene Hackman and his wife

Police seek search warrant for home of Gene Hackman after star’s mystery death alongside wife and dog

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers arrives at Manchester Magistrates' Court. Mr Flowers, 74, has been jailed for three years at Manchester Crown Court after admitting 18 counts of fraud worth nearly £100,000 against an elderly and vulnerable friend. I

'Crystal methodist' former bank chief Paul Flowers jailed for defrauding elderly friend

Patrick Conneely was forced off his bike

Horror footage shows moment hammer-wielding 'bikejackers' force man off £4,200 bicycle in Regent's Park
Floral tributes to the victim left at the scene of the attack on Cobhorn Drive in Bristol

Woman, 19, dies in 'XL Bully' attack at Bristol flat

Mike Amesbury MP arrives at Chester Crown Court on February 27

MP Mike Amesbury who punched constituent in street walks free from jail after appeal

Michelle Trachtenberg

Life in pictures: Michelle Trachtenberg’s rise from children’s TV to Buffy and Gossip Girl star
Mummy Pig, George Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa Pig,

Peppa Pig's mummy announces shock pregnancy news

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate leave the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT)

'Retraumatised': UK Women who accused Andrew Tate of rape speak of 'disbelief' at news he has left Romania
Claudia Lawrence's home

Police failed to search hidden loft in home of missing chef Claudia Lawrence, mum claims

Couple's nightmare after being mistakenly told their baby girl had died in the womb - only to be born alive hours later

Couple tell of 'nightmare' after being wrongly told their baby girl had died in the womb

Gary Lineker (l) slammed over his backing off controversial BBC tv show which has been accused of being Hamas 'propaganda'

Gary Lineker slammed and BBC branded 'mouthpiece for terrorists' over Gaza 'propaganda' tv show

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has shared a glimpse of backstage on her new show

Meghan releases behind the scenes footage of new Netflix show, featuring dancing - and glimpse of Harry
The Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate visit bakery in first joint visit to Wales in over a year

William met with England coach Thomas Tuchel today.

Prince William all smiles as he meets with England coach Thomas Tuchel

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News