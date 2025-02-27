Breaking News

Andrew Tate and brother leave Romania after White House pressure as ‘travel ban lifted’ - despite trafficking charges

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are understood to have left Romania. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Controversial influence and self-proclaimed "misogynist" Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have left Romania despite a travel ban.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The brothers were arrested three years ago and face trial on allegations of rape, trafficking minors and money laundering - all of which they deny.

The pair - who are understood to have left for the Florida, USA - had been banned from leaving the country, however it appears those travel restrictions have been lifted.

They are believed to have departed by private jet shortly after 5am.

Andrew Tate, next to his brother Tristan, outside the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania. Picture: Alamy

They supported Donald Trump during his election campaign, and it's claimed the White House asked Romanian officials to ease travel restrictions against them.

The Romanian prime minster had previously denied being pressured by the US government.