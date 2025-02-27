'Retraumatised': UK Women who accused Andrew Tate of rape speak of 'disbelief' at news he has left Romania

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania three years ago and face trial on allegations of rape, trafficking minors and money laundering. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Four women who have accused controversial influencer and self-proclaimed "misogynist" Andrew Tate of rape and coercive control have spoken of their "disbelief" at the news him and his brother have left Romania.

The brothers were arrested in Romania three years ago and face trial on allegations of rape, trafficking minors and money laundering - all of which they deny

The pair flew out of the capital Bucharest on Thursday morning after their travel ban was lifted.

They are believed to have departed by private jet shortly for Florida, USA, after the Trump administration reportedly pressured the Romanian government to lift travel restrictions on them earlier this month.

The women - who have brought a civil claim against him in the UK - said the news has left them "retraumatised".

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are understood to have left Romania where they were facing trial. Picture: Getty

In a joint statement, they said: "We are in disbelief and feel retraumatised by the news that the Romanian authorities have given into pressure from the Trump administration to allow Andrew Tate to travel around Europe and to the US.

"We can only hope that the British authorities finally take action, do something about this terrifying unfolding situation and ensure he faces justice in the UK."

The Tate brothers flew out of the capital Bucharest on Thursday morning after their travel ban was lifted. Picture: Alamy

In Romania, they are facing allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

In the UK, Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for separate allegations of rape and human trafficking.

Those allegations, which the two brothers "unequivocally deny", date back to 2012-2015.

Romania's anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, said prosecutors approved a "request to modify the obligation preventing the defendants from leaving Romania".

DIICOT added: "These include the requirement to appear before judicial authorities whenever summoned.

"The defendants have been warned that deliberately violating these obligations may result in judicial control being replaced with a stricter deprivation of liberty measure."