'Retraumatised': UK Women who accused Andrew Tate of rape speak of 'disbelief' at news he has left Romania

27 February 2025, 10:25 | Updated: 27 February 2025, 10:35

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate leave the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT)
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania three years ago and face trial on allegations of rape, trafficking minors and money laundering. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Four women who have accused controversial influencer and self-proclaimed "misogynist" Andrew Tate of rape and coercive control have spoken of their "disbelief" at the news him and his brother have left Romania.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The brothers were arrested in Romania three years ago and face trial on allegations of rape, trafficking minors and money laundering - all of which they deny

The pair flew out of the capital Bucharest on Thursday morning after their travel ban was lifted.

They are believed to have departed by private jet shortly for Florida, USA, after the Trump administration reportedly pressured the Romanian government to lift travel restrictions on them earlier this month.

The women - who have brought a civil claim against him in the UK - said the news has left them "retraumatised".

ROMANIA-BRITAIN-US-COURT-CRIME
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are understood to have left Romania where they were facing trial. Picture: Getty

In a joint statement, they said: "We are in disbelief and feel retraumatised by the news that the Romanian authorities have given into pressure from the Trump administration to allow Andrew Tate to travel around Europe and to the US.

"We can only hope that the British authorities finally take action, do something about this terrifying unfolding situation and ensure he faces justice in the UK."

Read more: Andrew Tate and brother leave Romania after White House pressure as ‘travel ban lifted’

Read more: Police failed to search hidden loft in home of missing chef Claudia Lawrence, mum claims

Andrew Tate, next to his brother Tristan, outside the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania
The Tate brothers flew out of the capital Bucharest on Thursday morning after their travel ban was lifted. Picture: Alamy

In Romania, they are facing allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

In the UK, Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for separate allegations of rape and human trafficking.

Those allegations, which the two brothers "unequivocally deny", date back to 2012-2015.

A gender apartheid worse than the Taliban’: investigative journalist on Andrew Tate’s fanbase

Romania's anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, said prosecutors approved a "request to modify the obligation preventing the defendants from leaving Romania".

DIICOT added: "These include the requirement to appear before judicial authorities whenever summoned.

"The defendants have been warned that deliberately violating these obligations may result in judicial control being replaced with a stricter deprivation of liberty measure."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Michelle Trachtenberg

Life in pictures: Michelle Trachtenberg’s rise from children’s TV to Buffy and Gossip Girl star

Mummy Pig, George Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa Pig,

Peppa Pig's mummy announces shock pregnancy news

Claudia Lawrence's home

Police failed to search hidden loft in home of missing chef Claudia Lawrence, mum claims

Exclusive
Couple's nightmare after being mistakenly told their baby girl had died in the womb - only to be born alive hours later

Couple tell of 'nightmare' after being wrongly told their baby girl had died in the womb

Gary Lineker (l) slammed over his backing off controversial BBC tv show which has been accused of being Hamas 'propaganda'

Gary Lineker slammed and BBC branded 'mouthpiece for terrorists' over Gaza 'propaganda' tv show

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa and couple's dog found dead in Santa Fe home

ROMANIA-BRITAIN-US-COURT-CRIME

Andrew Tate and brother leave Romania after White House pressure as ‘travel ban lifted’

Charlotte Peet disappeared in Brazil

Mystery of missing British journalist deepens after she vanished in Brazil, as police claim she is alive

Chris Hoy

Chris Hoy says cancer 'broke his spine' as tumours spread - leaving him unable to pick up his own children

The UK needs more NHS dentist appointments, an industry body has warned

Over two million people 'in urgent need of NHS dental care' amid warnings of desperate patients pulling own teeth

Sir Keir Starmer insists he can trust Donald Trump - as PM claims 'there’s no issue between us' on Ukraine.

Starmer to warn Trump that US security 'backstop' is vital to stop Putin attacking Ukraine again

NHS hospital ward menu and cup of tea - to illustrate NHS Hospital food, UK

NHS nurse awarded £41,000 payout after being 'left out of morning tea round'

Former Olympic swimmer who raped two teenage girls jailed for 21 years

Former Olympic swimmer who raped two teenage girls jailed for 21 years

Sderot, Israel. 26th Feb, 2025. Sderot, Israel, February 26, 2025. Israeli civilians line the road with Israeli flags, balloons and yellow flags as the van carrying bodies of the Bibas family

Bodies of last four Israeli hostages handed over by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners

London, UK. 26th August 2024. Police officers stop and search a pair of men on the second day of the Notting Hill Carnival as security is increased following stabbings and arrests on the previous day. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

Police officers warned 'not to bring bad energy' to stop and search as Met launches overhaul

New world order: Starmer juggles looming tariffs, a Western alliance in crisis and Putin during 24 hours in Washington

New world order: Starmer to juggle looming tariffs, a Western alliance in crisis and Putin during 24 hours in Washington

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer insists he can trust Donald Trump - as PM claims 'there’s no issue between us' on Ukraine.

Starmer insists he can trust Trump and 'there’s no issue between us' on Ukraine ahead of White House talks
An NHS trust is looking for doctors to treat patients in a corridor, offering a salary of up to £70,000.

Hospital advert for £70k elderly care doctor marks start of NHS trial in corridor wait crackdown
The Government’s planning reforms risk creating a postcode lottery for access to green spaces in the UK

The Government’s planning reforms risk creating a postcode lottery for access to green spaces in the UK
Rachel Johnson travelled to a live minefield in Ukraine in February.

Ukraine’s mine-ridden ghost villages are being reclaimed - but it's the deadliest job in the world
Rania Alayed was murdered in 2013 by her husband, who was jailed for life the following year

Human remains found in search for woman murdered by husband 12 years ago

Los Angeles, USA. 04th Jan, 2020. Michelle Trachtenberg attends The Art of Elysium's 13th Annual Black Tie Artistic Experience 'Heaven' at The Palladium in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, on 04 January 2020.

Buffy and Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg dead at 39

Two men have been found guilty of the murder of Rijkaard Siafa

Men who went to pub and ordered pints after stabbing 22-year-old to death found guilty of murder
General views of the Imperial War Museum on December 03, 2024 in London, United Kingdom.

Imperial War Museum to close world's largest display of Victoria Crosses

The Imperial War Museum

The closure of the Lord Ashcroft gallery is a sad moment for the nation and the heroes it showcases
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Donald Trump (R), are expected to strike a deal on Friday.

Zelenskyy warns US minerals deal will 'not be enough' as Trump confirms 'very big agreement'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has shared a glimpse of backstage on her new show

Meghan releases behind the scenes footage of new Netflix show, featuring dancing - and glimpse of Harry
The Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate visit bakery in first joint visit to Wales in over a year

William met with England coach Thomas Tuchel today.

Prince William all smiles as he meets with England coach Thomas Tuchel

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News