Andrew Tate has assets returned to him by Romanian authorities after leaving for US, spokesperson claims

27 February 2025, 15:33 | Updated: 27 February 2025, 15:44

Bucharest, Romania
Tate, alongside brother Tristan, left Romania on Thursday morning. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Social media influencer Andrew Tate has had properties, vehicles, bank accounts and company shares returned to him by Romanian authorities, his spokesperson has said.

Tate, alongside his brother Tristan, set off on a flight to the US from Bucharest on Thursday morning after a travel ban imposed on the pair during a human trafficking investigation was lifted.

The Trump administration reportedly pressed the Romanian government to lift travel restrictions on the brothers earlier this month.

In a statement issued on Thursday, a spokesperson for the brothers said six cars and five properties had been returned, but some assets remained under "precautionary seizure".

Romania's anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, said prosecutors had approved a "request to modify the obligation preventing the defendants from leaving Romania".

DIICOT added: "These include the requirement to appear before judicial authorities whenever summoned.

"The defendants have been warned that deliberately violating these obligations may result in judicial control being replaced with a stricter deprivation of liberty measure."

ROMANIA-BRITAIN-US-COURT-CRIME
ROMANIA-BRITAIN-US-COURT-CRIME. Picture: Getty

Four women who have accused Tate of rape and coercive control and have brought a civil claim against him in the UK said the news has left them "retraumatised".

In a joint statement, they said: "We are in disbelief and feel retraumatised by the news that the Romanian authorities have given in to pressure from the Trump administration to allow Andrew Tate to travel around Europe and to the US.

"We can only hope that the British authorities finally take action, do something about this terrifying unfolding situation and ensure he faces justice in the UK."

The brothers were initially arrested in December 2022.

In Romania, the Tate brothers are facing allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

In the UK, Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for separate allegations of rape and human trafficking.

Those allegations, which the two brothers "unequivocally deny", date back to 2012-2015.

'Why is it that society attracts people like Andrew Tate?', asks terrorism law reviewer

Downing Street would not be drawn into saying whether Andrew Tate should be extradited to the UK, after he left Romania for the USA.

A No 10 spokesman said: "This remains a live case, you wouldn't expect us to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

"This was a decision taken by the Romanian courts independently following due process and their investigation remains in place.

"But more widely, the Prime Minister has been clear that human trafficking should be viewed as a global security threat, similar to terrorism."

The spokesman would not reveal whether Sir Keir Starmer would raise the case when he meets US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Asked if the Prime Minister wanted to see Tate extradited to Britain, the spokesman added: "It is a longstanding policy that we never comment on that type of thing."

