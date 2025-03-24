Tate brothers return to Romania to 'prove their innocence' amid rape and trafficking accusations

24 March 2025, 13:57 | Updated: 24 March 2025, 14:15

ROMANIA-US-CRIME-INTERNET-CELEBRITY-SEXISM
Andrew Tate vowed to clear his name both in Romania and in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Social media influencer and self-proclaimed "misogynist" Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have left the US and returned to Romania.

Their bail conditions stipulated they had to return to Romania by March 23. Tate checked into a police station in Bucharest following his return.

The pair - who have joint US and UK citizenship - flew to Florida on a private jet last month after a travel ban imposed on them during a human trafficking investigation was lifted.

The Trump administration pressured the Romanian government to lift the restrictions, according to reports.

A lawyer acting on behalf of the brothers previously said the Tates were due to check in with a surveillance officer on Monday.

Tate, 38, posted on X to say there were "100 cameras" when he arrived at a police station.

The brothers are facing allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

Their bail conditions stipulated that they had to return to Romania by March 23
Their bail conditions stipulated that they had to return to Romania by March 23. Picture: Getty

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

The pair are due to be extradited to the UK following the conclusion of proceedings in Romania, after Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for further separate allegations of rape and human trafficking involving different women.

Tate has also vowed to clear his name in the UK.

Those allegations, which the two brothers "unequivocally deny", date back to 2012-2015.

The Trump administration reportedly pressed the Romanian government to lift travel restrictions on the brothers last month, before they were allowed to fly to Florida.

Upon his arrival back in Romania, Tate told reporters: "It is supposed to be innocent until proven guilty in a democracy - we have never been convicted of any crime anywhere on the planet, ever.

Tate Brothers Return To Romania After US Visit
Tate says he came back to Romania to "prove his innocence". Picture: Getty

"We have our passports back, and just like... anyone who decides to take a trip, we're allowed to take a trip."

He added: "If a court needs to speak to us, we'll be there because we are innocent.

"We've come here to prove our innocence because we deserve our day in court."

A day after the investigation was opened, Andrew Tate said in a post on X: "I didn't commit any crime and they're trying to find one because they don't like me.

"The lifting of their two-year travel ban came after a Bucharest court in December ruled that a case against the brothers could not go to trial because of multiple legal and procedural irregularities on the part of the prosecutors. The case, however, remained open.

Last August, Romania's anti-organised crime agency DIICOT also launched a second case against the brothers, investigating allegations of human trafficking, the trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements and money laundering.

They have denied those charges as well.

The former professional kickboxer and self-described misogynist who has amassed more than 10 million followers on X, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors in Romania have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him.

