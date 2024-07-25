Andy Murray drops out of Olympic men's singles to focus on doubles in final tennis tournament

Andy Murray has dropped out of the men's tennis singles in the Olympics. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Andy Murray has dropped out of the men's tennis singles at the Olympics as he continues to recover from back surgery.

The two-time gold medallist said he believes the men's doubles, where he is playing with Dan Evans, offers his best chance of another medal.

It comes after he confirmed earlier this week that he will retire after the Olympics.

The 37-year-old previously won gold in singles in London and Rio as well as silver in mixed doubles with Laura Robson in 2012.

His withdrawal means his final singles match was his brief second-round appearance at Queen's Club against Jordan Thompson before he was forced to pull out because of a spinal cyst.

Murray had surgery on his back last month but is still recovering from the procedure.

Dan Evans and Andy Murray. Picture: Alamy

"I’ve take the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan," he said.

"Our practice has been great and we’re playing well together. Really looking forward to getting started and representing GB one more time.

"Me and Dan have made the commitment to each other that that was what we were going to prioritise.

"I think Dan is still going to play singles. Last week he did a lot of doubles practice.

"That’s what I have been predominantly practising and training while on holiday in Greece. That gives the team and us the best opportunity to get a medal. That’s realistic.

"My back is still not perfect. The potential of playing two matches in a day is maybe not the best."