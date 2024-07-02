Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray pulls out of singles as he recovers from surgery on his spine

2 July 2024, 11:13

Andy Murray has pulled out of the Wimbledon singles tournament
Andy Murray has pulled out of the Wimbledon singles tournament. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Andy Murray has played his last singles match at Wimbledon, announcing his withdrawal from the tournament as he recovers from an operation on his spine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andy’s team said: “Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year.

“As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time.”

Andy was struggling at Queen’s club two weeks ago when a spinal cyst put pressure on a nerve, immobilising his right leg.

The tennis star is recovering from back surgery
The tennis star is recovering from back surgery. Picture: Alamy

On July 22 he had an operation to remove the cyst and had been battling against long odds in the hope of playing Wimbledon singles one last time.

“I want to go out there and be able to play to a level that I'm happy with,” Murray said during a press conference on Sunday.

“I don't want to be in a situation like at Queen's. I don't want to go on the court and it to be awkward or not be able to at least be competitive.”

Speaking after practice on Monday, Murray had said he would talk to his team and his family before making a final decision.

He has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser David Goffin but will at least get a Wimbledon send-off on the court in doubles, where he will play with Jamie at a grand slam for the first time.

Discussions will now ramp up about how to celebrate one of Britain's finest athletes at the tournament that will define his career.

Chief executive Sally Bolton said on Monday: "We have got a variety of plans sitting waiting to deliver. It really is for Andy to make that call and we'll be ready whenever that happens.

"There's been various conversations ongoing for some time now. Andy of course is very focused on his performance, not really on anything else.

"Once he decides to retire and we all get the chance to celebrate him I think you'll really see how much he has meant to not just the tennis-loving public but the sports-loving public in the UK. I think there'll be tears around the house."

Murray made his debut at Wimbledon back in 2005, reaching the third round as an 18-year-old, and has played 74 singles matches, winning 61 of them.

His first title came in 2013 with a hugely emotional victory over Novak Djokovic, while he lifted the trophy again in 2016.

In 2012, he sobbed on Centre Court after losing to Roger Federer in the final but beat the Swiss on the same stage a few weeks later to claim Olympic gold with one of the finest performances of his career.

What has turned out to be his final singles match at the All England Club was an agonising two-day, five-set loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round last year.

This is not quite the end of Murray's singles career, with the 37-year-old set to make a final appearance at the Olympics in Paris later this month.

