Italian boxer Angela Carini says sorry for not shaking Imane Khelif's hand after fight sparks gender row

2 August 2024, 17:26 | Updated: 2 August 2024, 17:27

Carini has apologised after the fight sparked controversy.
Carini has apologised after the fight sparked controversy. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Italian boxer Angela Carini has apologised for not shaking Imane Khelif's hand after their fight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Khelif defeated Carini in just 46 seconds, with the Italian saying afterwards she had "never felt a punch like this".

Carini refused to shake hands with Khelif following the fight and instead wept on the canvas with a possible broken nose.

She was heard telling her corner "it's not fair" afterwards and said she quit to "save my life".

The fight sparked a controversial row over gender - which Carini has since apologised for.

It came as Khelif had been allowed to compete in the Games despite being disqualified from last year's World Championships for failing to meet gender eligibility criteria.

Carini said: "All this controversy makes me sad.

"I’m sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision."

Speaking about her decision to not shake Khelif’s hand, Carini added: "It wasn’t something I intended to do.

"Actually, I want to apologise to her and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics had gone up in smoke.

"I don’t have anything against Khelif. Actually, if I were to meet her again I would embrace her."

Read more: Imane Khelif's next opponent breaks silence after boxer beat Italian rival in seconds after previously failing gender test

Read more: Boxing official at centre of Olympic gender row was Keir Starmer’s best man at his wedding

Algeria's Imane Khelif
Algeria's Imane Khelif. Picture: Getty

The controversy entered a second day on Friday, with Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting becoming the second Olympic boxer to win a fight after failing a gender eligibility test.

Yu-Ting went the full three rounds against 22-year-old Sitora Turdibekova before winning on a unanimous decision.

She was also disqualified from last year's World Championships for failing to meet gender eligibility criteria.

Team GB Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams earlier condemned the eligibility of Khelif, saying it was "unfair" and "dangerous".

Writing on X Adams, who has won two Olympic boxing gold medals, said: "After years of fighting for women's boxing to even exist in the Olympics and then all the training they go though to get there it was hard to watch another fighter be forced give up on her Olympic dreams.

"People not born as biological women, that have been through male puberty should not be able to complete in women's sport. Not only is this unfair it's dangerous!!"

Caller defends Algerian boxer Imane Khelif

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that Khelif was eligible to compete in the Olympics as her passport says she is a woman.

A statement read: "Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination.

"All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition's eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU)."

The authority further clarified that "the gender and age of the athletes are based on their passport," and confirmed that both athletes had previously competed in Tokyo.

"We have seen in reports misleading information about two female athletes competing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024," they added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (centre) observes the floral tributes near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, where three children died and eight were injured in a 'ferocious' knife attack during a Taylor Swift event.

Keir Starmer announces ‘support package’ for Southport as he visits community for the second time this week

Exclusive
Steven Van de Velde will compete at this year's Olympics

Calls for Paula Radcliffe to be dropped by BBC following Dutch child rapist comments

The lawsuit focuses on allegations that TikTok violated federal law (PA)

Justice Department sues TikTok over violation of children’s online privacy law

Vice President Kamala Harris (LM Otero/AP)

Kamala Harris has enough Democratic delegate votes to be presidential nominee

Police are bracing for more protests this weekend

Police 'gearing up' for weekend of riots following Southport stabbings as protesters warned of 'robust response'

Justin Timberlake Arrest

Judge suspends Justin Timberlake’s licence over drink-drive arrest in New York

BBC presenter Huw Edwards, 62, who has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children

Lisa Nandy is right to demand Huw Edwards return his salary

Lin Yu-ting, one of the boxers at the centre of a gender row at the Olympics, won her opening bout.

Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting becomes second boxer to win fight in Olympics after previously failing gender test

Zara Mohammed, Secretary General of the Muslim Council

Muslim Council says 'law and order' isn't enough to tackle the 'Islamophobic hate' following mosque attacks

Putin shaking hands with a man in a tracksuit top and blue cap

Kremlin acknowledges intelligence operatives among Russians freed in swap

President Nicolas Maduro (Fernando Vergara/AP)

Masked assailants ransack Venezuela opposition leader’s headquarters

Britain won golds in equestrianism, trampolining and rowing on Friday

Britain moves up to third in Olympic medal table, with trampolining, rowing and showjumping golds

Week in Pictures Global Photo Gallery

Mourners pay respects to slain Hamas leader as worries of regional war mount

Police were called to Silverthorne Road

Mystery as woman, 23, dies after being found with head injury on road in London

Exclusive
Police are bracing for more protests this weekend

Police brace for further riots this weekend after Southport stabbings, despite warnings of 'swift justice'

Imane Khelif’s next opponent has spoken out ahead of their fight.

Imane Khelif's next opponent breaks silence after boxer beat Italian rival in seconds after previously failing gender test

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police on push bikes

No ‘tangible’ terror threat detected since the start of Olympics, minister says

Temperatures look set to soar to 32C

Exact date temperatures to hit 32C as 'Brits brace for two-week heatwave'

Lisa Nandy has said that Huw Edwards should return his salary

'Huw Edwards should return his salary', Culture Secretary says, after disgraced TV star paid £200k following arrest
Woman in a face mask holds a sign that says "President Tinubu, let the poor breathe"

Rights group says nine killed during protests over Nigeria’s economic crisis

Kamala Harris speaking into microphone

Harris campaign says it raised more than 300 million dollars in July

Bryony Page completes her Olympic medal set, adding a gold to her silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo.

Olympics LIVE: gold rush for Great Britain at the Games

Keir Starmer and Mark Adams go way back

Boxing official at centre of Olympic gender row was Keir Starmer’s best man at his wedding

Jonathan Ross pictured with his wife Jane, next to his Cauldron Barn Farm in Swanage, Dorset

Jonathan Ross in privacy row over 'distressing' plans for 93 homes close to his 16th century Dorset farmhouse
Members of the medical team carry Slovakia's Tamara Potocka during a women's 200-meter individual medley heat at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Shock as Olympic swimmer, 21, suffers asthma attack and collapses after race as she is carried off on stretcher
Matty Healy in a black suit and sunglasses

The 1975 sued after Matty Healy kiss shut down Malaysian music festival

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia after accepting an invitation from the country's vice president Francia Márquez

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will visit Colombia at invitation of vice president

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit