Exclusive

Angela Rayner takes aim at 'entitled men' of politics - in swipe at Tories over Sue Gray

24 September 2024, 18:09 | Updated: 24 September 2024, 18:35

Watch Again: Andrew Marr is joined by Angela Rayner 24/09/24

By Emma Soteriou

Angela Rayner has taken aim at "entitled men" in politics in a swipe at the Tories over Sue Gray.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Ms Rayner said she had met a few "entitled men" in her time but those who underestimated the likes of her and Sue Gray as a result do so 'at their peril'.

Addressing Ms Gray's role in the government, she said: "Sue Gray is another working class kid that's worked her way up through the ranks and I wouldn't underestimate her.

"She's very formidable and she's very practical and pragmatic.

"We've got the most working class Cabinet ever and we roll our sleeves up and we know why we're doing it."

Read more: 'Clear out the Tory rot… and build a better Britain', says Sir Keir Starmer in first conference speech as PM

Read more: Starmer's 'Biden moment' as PM calls Israeli hostages 'sausages' during Labour party conference speech

Keir Starmer sets out plan for ‘national renewal’ in Labour conference speech

When asked if entitled men saw Ms Gray at the core of power and were very "miffed", Ms Rayner said: "I’ve met a few entitled men in my time but what I would say to anyone who does that to Sue Gray is what I said in an interview some years ago when I was a union rep... underestimate her at your peril."

It comes after it was revealed that Ms Gray is paid more than the PM.

The chief of staff asked for and was given a salary of £170,000, according to the BBC.

This means her earnings are some £3,000 more than those of Sir Keir, who is paid around £167,000 from his MP and Prime Minister's salaries.

Sir Keir signed off a rebanding of the salaries for special advisers shortly after taking office in July.

The Conservative Party responded with a series of questions for Labour, including whether the Prime Minister personally signed off on Ms Gray's new salary and the increase to the cap on the highest pay band.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: "It is false to suggest that political appointees have made any decisions on their own pay bands or determining their own pay.

"Any decision on special adviser pay is made by officials, not political appointees.

"As set out publicly, special advisers cannot authorise expenditure of public funds or have responsibility for budgets."

Angela Rayner at the conference
Angela Rayner at the conference. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to Andrew Marr, Ms Rayner also addressed the ongoing gifts row, which is another issue to have cast a shadow over this year's party conference.

Asked whether the PM should have apologised during his speech, she said: "We haven’t been focused on clothes and everything else – we've been focused on delivery."

She went on to say: "MPs do get donations. They do get gifts, all MPs.

"People can see that we've always talked about transparency in the system, but for me, it's about making sure that people can see that what we're trying to do is deliver for the people on the ground.

"Nobody’s getting multi-million pound contracts because they’ve bought Rachel a frock.

"This is not the way our government is operating, we are absolutely driven to deliver on our missions and for the British people."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Summit of the Future Ukraine

US to send 375 million dollars in new military aid to Ukraine – officials

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Maryland sues owner and manager of ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse

People react during the funeral procession of their relatives, who were killed in Monday’s Israeli airstrikes, in the southern village of Saksakieh, Lebanon

Israeli military says it killed top Hezbollah commander as sides renew fire

The Prime Minister pledged that "homes will be there for heroes" in his speech today

PM pledges ‘homes for heroes’ and guaranteed ‘roof over the head' of domestic abuse victims

A blue and white ‘suicide pod’ known as ‘the Sarco’

Swiss police detain several people over suspected ‘suicide capsule’ death

Tropical Weather

Tropical storm Helene expected to become hurricane as it heads for US

The soldier reading a note telling him how to escape to safety

Ukrainian drone drops water for dying Russian soldier after he pleaded for his life - before leading him to safety

UN General Assembly Biden

Biden says peace in Middle East and Ukraine still possible in final UN address

Ryan Routh, a suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former US [resident Donald Trump, in Maidan, Ukraine

Son of Trump assassination attempt suspect charged over child sex abuse images

Participants hold posters celebrating equality in marriage during the Pride Parade in Bangkok, Thailand

Thai same-sex couples to tie knot in 2025 as marriage equality bill becomes law

Smoke, dust and debris can be seen after a Russian attack hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Ukraine says soldiers recaptured Russian stronghold after hand-to-hand fighting

Police identified the victims as mother Martina Karos and her daughter Eleni Edwards.

Devastated neighbours pay tribute to mother and disabled daughter found dead in Salford

Police have named the victim as Daejuan Campbell,

Two men aged 52 and 18 arrested after killing of boy, 15, in London - as victim is pictured

Chris Neill, 40, was returning from Bourgas with sons Reece, 19, and Archie, 8, when began to feel unwell during the flight.

Pictured: Father, 40, who collapsed and died in front of his two children after falling ill on Jet2 flight to Liverpool

September 7, 1998, East Hampton, New York, USA: SEAN ''PUFFY'' P DIDDY COMBS (front center) and LEONARDO DICAPRIO

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘distances himself’ from Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs as pictures of notorious 'White Party' resurface

Rescuers stand on the rubble of a building hit in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Death toll from two days of Israeli strikes reaches 558, Lebanon says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer vowed to clear out 'Tory rot' in his first conference speech as PM

'Clear out the Tory rot… and build a better Britain', says Sir Keir Starmer in first conference speech as PM
'Return of the sausages': Starmer's Biden blunder as PM mispeaks during Labour party conference speech

Starmer's 'Biden moment' as PM calls Israeli hostages 'sausages' during Labour party conference speech
Remains of the Titanic tourist sub on the ocean floor

OceanGate employee denies suggestion of ‘desperation’ to complete missions

Sir Keir Starmer delivered a speech at the Labour conference today where he dismissed a return to 'populism'

Sir Keir Starmer brushes aside attacks on Labour as ‘water off a duck’s back’ in first conference speech as PM
Antonio Guterres addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York

UN chief calls global situation ‘unsustainable’ as leaders’ meeting opens

Harini Amarasuriya, left, takes the oath for the post of Sri Lanka’s prime minister in front of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Sri Lanka’s new leader appoints first female prime minister for 24 years

Gross misconduct was proven against ex-PC Raja Khan

Officer who pulled sickie to go on holiday to Turkey guilty of gross misconduct and barred from policing
Tropical Weather

Tropical storm hitting Mexico coast with risk of catastrophic flooding

Israel Palestinians

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least seven

a nuclear-powered and fast-attack submarine, enters a naval base in Busan, South Korea

North Korea vows response to US submarine visit to South Korea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on September 23

Prince Harry jets to New York without Meghan Markle as judge rules US visa application will stay private
File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit