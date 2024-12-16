Angela Rayner to give mayors the power to stop planning delays as Labour continues war on nimbys

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner Visit Construction Site In Cambridgeshire. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Deputy PM Angela Rayner will promise to make devolution the “default setting” for councils across the UK as she looks to push through Labour’s housing reforms.

In a speech to regional leaders, Ms Rayner will vow to push power out of Whitehall and into the hands of people with "skin in the game" across a range of policy areas including housing.

The Government's devolution White Paper will be published today, which Ms Rayner has said will ensure regional powers are "no longer agreed at the whim of a minister in Whitehall".

It comes after ministers warned they would be prepared to step in if plans to build more prisons, wind turbines and homes met opposition at a local level.

Ms Rayner's Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said Labour's devolution policy will allow regional leaders to "guide" development projects "across areas, housing, transport and skills".

England's regions will be "centre stage" in the Government's mission to grow the economy and build 1.5 million homes, she is expected to say.

Ms Rayner, who is also Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary, will promise the White Paper, which will set out devolution policy in greater detail, will be a "turning point."

"Our English Devolution White Paper will be a turning point when we finally see communities, people and places across England begin to take back control over the things that matter to them," she is expected to tell mayors, local government and business leaders.

"When our proud towns and cities are once again given the powers they need to drive growth and raise living standards as part of our Plan for Change.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer And Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner have pledged to build 1.5 million homes by the next parliament. Picture: Getty

"It's a plan for putting more money in people's pockets, putting politics back in the service of working people and a plan for stability, investment and reform, not chaos, austerity and decline, that will deliver a decade of national renewal.

"Devolution will no longer be agreed at the whim of a minister in Whitehall, but embedded in the fabric of the country, becoming the default position of Government."

Proposals to create so-called "strategic authorities" across England, bringing together councils in areas where people live and work, will be among the measures outline.

The ministry said this would help "to avoid duplication and give our cities and regions a bigger voice".

However, the Local Government Association - the membership body for authorities in England and Wales - warned that any changes would need to put councils "at the heart of decision-making".

"In a very centralised country, moving funding and power from Whitehall to local leaders is needed but it must be done in a way where empowered councils and the communities they serve are at the heart of decision-making," it said.

"Reforms in this White Paper will have a significant impact on every council and community. While our members are - and always have been - open to change, we remain clear that local government reorganisation should be a matter for councils and local areas to decide."

The association warned that devolution was "not an end in itself" and "cannot distract from the severe funding pressures that are pushing local services to the brink," repeating its call for compensation changes to employer national insurance contributions announced in the Budget.

Meanwhile, public services think tank raised concerns about the risk of creating "mini Whitehalls" by focusing on "strategic authorities" and abolishing district councils in a lukewarm response to the announcement.

Simon Kaye, policy director at think tank Reform, said: "This White Paper is a very welcome start but will not on its own deliver the promised 'devolution revolution'.

"Genuinely 'strategic authorities' require powers of a different order of magnitude - including serious tax-raising powers."

He added: "There is also a risk that plans to abolish district councils will leave local neighbourhoods feeling even more neglected. The result of reforms cannot be simply the creation of 'mini Whitehalls' at a regional level - communities need a real say."

The Conservatives accused the Labour Government of plans to "strip councils of their powers to make choices and to impose reorganisation from Westminster without local consent".

A party spokesman said: "The Conservatives delivered over 1 million new homes in the last parliament, and whilst we recognise the need to build more, these must be in the right places.

"This new announcement will do nothing to solve that - and instead open up another front on Labour's assault on the countryside."