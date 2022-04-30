'Lara Croft is already in Ukraine': Angelina Jolie 'visits Lviv' as Russian assaults continue

Angelia Jolie was reportedly spotted in Lviv. Picture: Alamy/Ukrainian Railways

By Daisy Stephens

Angelina Jolie has reportedly been spotted in Ukraine on a visit to the city of Lviv.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a video shared on Facebook, the actor can be seen smiling and waving at fans as she ordered a coffee.

Later, Ukrainian Railways posted a photo appearing to show the 46-year-old at a crowded train station, and a video where she addressed station staff.

"Lara Croft is already in Ukraine," wrote the organisation in a translated Facebook post.

"Angelina Jolie with a humanitarian mission came to Ukraine and visited the Lviv railway station, where she met the passengers of the evacuation train from Pokrovsk."

It said in the later post: "Angelina visited the station volunteers, psychologists and doctors, thanked them all and especially the railways."

Jolie has worked as a special envoy for the United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency for many years.

Read more: Ghost of Kyiv dies fighting 'overwhelming' Russian invaders as hero's identity revealed

Read more: Two British aid workers captured by Russians while trying to rescue Ukrainian family

The video in the coffee shop, which shows Jolie signing a piece of paper and waving to the camera, was first posted on Facebook by Ukrainian Maya Pidhorodetska and has since had more than 19,000 shares.

Ms Pidhorodetska wrote a post with the video in Ukrainian which, translated by Google, said: "Nothing special. Just Lviv. I just went to have coffee. Just Angelina Jolie.

"Ukraine is simply supported by the whole world."

⚡️ Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie was spotted at a cafe in western Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 30.



Jolie is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.



Video: Maya Pidhoretska via Facebook. pic.twitter.com/CBtR4HBMNR — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 30, 2022

Lviv, in western Ukraine, has been under attack from the Russian army in recent weeks.

Earlier this month a missile attack on the city left at least seven people dead.

In February, Jolie spoke about the war in Ukraine in a post to her 12.7 million Instagram followers.

She wrote: "Like many of you, I'm praying for the people in Ukraine.

Read more: Britain to send 8,000 troops to eastern Europe in 'largest deployments since Cold War'

Read more: Ukraine releases photos of ten Russian troops accused of being among ‘Butchers of Bucha’

"My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region.

"We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety.

"It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment - for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law - cannot be overstated."