Fisherman swept into sea off Anglesey beach named after search stood down with no one found

31 July 2023, 19:44 | Updated: 31 July 2023, 19:46

Bowen entered the water while fishing near Treaddur Bay in North Wales - which led to a wide-ranging search which was stood down on Sunday night with no-one found.
Bowen entered the water while fishing near Treaddur Bay in North Wales - which led to a wide-ranging search which was stood down on Sunday night with no-one found. Picture: North Wales Police/Getty

By Chay Quinn

The fisherman who was swept off of rocks at an Anglesey beach has been named as 42-year-old Gareth Bowen.

Bowen entered the water while fishing near Treaddur Bay in North Wales - which led to a wide-ranging search which was stood down on Sunday night with no-one found.

Coastguard, police and RNLI vessels braved rough and windy conditions during the search which was launched on Saturday night.

His mother Lorraine said: "Our family are extremely grateful for the searches and effort undertaken by all of the agencies involved in the searches to find Gareth since Saturday evening."

HM Coastguard confirmed to PA on Sunday: "After an extensive operation, including HM Coastguard rope team members going into the water, was conducted in rough sea conditions and strong winds but no one was found".

RNLI lifeboat worker Andy Hodgson confirmed that crews were launched around 7.05pm on Saturday after they had heard that the person had been taken by the sea while fishing on rocks.

Read More: Shocking moment adults swim past drowning child - as two 'heroic' boys come to his rescue

Hodgson added: "Crews from both our inshore lifeboats searched until midnight, and began searching again at first light today, around 05:30."

Gareth Bowen was swept into the sea while fishing on Saturday night
Gareth Bowen was swept into the sea while fishing on Saturday night. Picture: North Wales Police
RNLI crews were utilised as part of the major operation which lasted two days before being called off
RNLI crews were utilised as part of the major operation which lasted two days before being called off. Picture: Alamy

Earlier he said that "both boats will continue the search today" before they were stood down this afternoon.

North Wales Police said on Saturday that there was a "serious police incident currently ongoing" at Ravens Point on the beach and asked members of the public "to leave / not to attend the area, as their presence is impeding on the operation there".

The latest reports come after Bournemouth beach saw the deaths of two swimmers in June.

Joe Abbess, 17, and Sunnah Khan, 12, drowned, and eight other people were treated by paramedics after they were suspected to have been caught in a riptide next to the pier at the Dorset seaside resort on May 31.

In a hearing to open the inquest proceedings at Bournemouth Town Hall, Dorset coroner's officer Nicola Muller said that post-mortem examinations carried out by Home Office pathologist Basil Purdue showed the cause of their deaths was drowning.

Bournemouth beach was temporarily closed after the deaths of two children in May
Bournemouth beach was temporarily closed after the deaths of two children in May. Picture: Getty

She said that Joe, a trainee chef, was taken to the Royal Bournemouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead, and Sunnah was taken to Poole General Hospital.

She said that Joe was identified by Detective Constable Hannah Webster by a photograph provided by his family, and Sunnah was identified by her father at the hospital.

Describing the incident, Ms Muller said: "The brief circumstances are that emergency services were contacted by members of the public following swimmers had come into difficulty in the water, following suggestion they had been caught in a riptide."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Satyan Dave

British former soldier shot dead in crime-ridden California city just weeks before flying home to be with son and daughter
The prime minister has launched a review into the low traffic neighbourhoods.

Ambulances ‘must take precedence’ over LTNS, Rishi Sunak says, as he launches review into low-traffic schemes

The climate crisis should have been taken into consideration, Decker told LBC

Just Stop Oil activists jailed for scaling Dartford Bridge fail in bid to have sentence slashed

The fight broke out on Sunday afternoon in Hull.

Shocking moment woman holding baby joins violent street fight as she launches 'weapon' across road

Sharon shared the image of the moment the newlyweds said "I Do" in the Mediterranean as their delighted kids watched on.

Ashley Cole's new wife shares snap from idyllic wedding in touching family photo in front of rainbow pyro

Rishi Sunak has condemned the treatment of Vladimir Kara-Murza

UK sanctions six Russian officials as jailed British dissident's appeal rejected by Moscow judge

David Hunter is visiting his wife's grave

British expat, 76, freed over manslaughter of terminally ill wife, stays in Cyprus to visit her grave

Julian Bennett

Home of 'drug-taking' top police officer who wrote Met's anti-narcotics strategy was 'like an Amsterdam coffee shop'

Matt Fiddes has hit out after his bid for the 'saddest ever' Grand Designs home was unsuccessful

Michael Jackson's former bodyguard slams 'saddest ever Grand Designs home' after £7.5 million bid rejected

The actress has opened up about the challenges her vision has posed to her career.

‘I can't see on a film set anymore’: Judi Dench opens up about how her failing eyesight has impacted her acting career

A gay couple were discriminated against by a Christian painter

Gay couple 'gobsmacked' after Christian painter refuses to work on their house

A rally to defend wild camping in designated areas of Dartmoor National Park.

Court of Appeal gives public green light for wild camping on Dartmoor

Main image, inset and top right, a Russian strike on Zelenskyy’s home town Kryvyi Rih and bottom right the drone attack on Moscow

Russia threatens nuclear war if Ukrainian counteroffensive pushes Kremlin forces out of the country

Sir Bob Geldof opened up about his 'very good friend' on stage.

Sir Bob Geldof reveals final texts of ‘desperation, despair and sorrow’ from Sinead O’Connor in weeks before her death

The Chinese zoo has insisted the bear is, in fact, a bear

'This is undoubtedly a human being': Chinese zoo furiously denies bear is secretly a human in costume

Police want to trace this individual after a girl, 12, was mugged

Police hunt mugger after girl, 12, robbed at knifepoint in Camden

Latest News

See more Latest News

A bear was caught cooling off in a jacuzzi

It's un-bearable: Moment bear escapes scorching heat to cool off in jacuzzi

Camera damage was found to be the most common type of vandalism with people pushing them upwards and away from the LTN filter, while others have seen paintballs being fired at them and bollards being removed.

London councils spend £500,000 a year fixing vandalised LTN cameras wrecked by angry drivers
The NEU has voted to accept a 6.5% a pay rise.

Teachers strikes called off as all four education unions accept 6.5% pay rise

There's been little sunshine for Brits to enjoy so far this summer

Exact date 32C heatwave will hit UK signalling end to wet and windy summer

The Bibby Stockholm is yet to be approved by fire service

Fears Bibby Stockholm migrant barge could become 'floating Grenfell' due to lack of fire safety protocols
At least three people died in the crash

Brit woman killed in horror crash in France named as Jewish mother-of-ten in her 40s from Stamford Hill
The nightclub was evacuated after a 'chemical release'

Eight people rushed to hospital after chemical substance released in Doncaster nightclub

Sue Arnold says her son who smuggled £135m of cocaine and heroin into the UK was 'wrongly' portrayed as a 'drugs lord'

Ex-police chief complains her son jailed for running £135million cocaine smuggling gang wrongly labelled 'drug lord'
The victim, in his 30s, was shot dead in Tottenham

Man is his 30s shot dead on White Hart lane in Tottenham as police launch murder probe

Rishi Sunak announces plans to expand North Sea oil drilling

Rishi Sunak unveils plan to ramp up North Sea oil and gas exploration with over 100 new drilling licences

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit