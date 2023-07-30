Search for missing Anglesey fisher stood down with no one found despite reports of 'serious incident' near rocks

Treaddur Bay, Anglesey saw the massive operation in order to try and find a fisher who was reportedly swept to sea. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Chay Quinn

A search operation has been stood down in Anglesey after reports of a person being swept into the sea off of rocks at Trearddur Bay.

No one was found by the "extensive operation" launched by the coastguard in North Wales after the reports emerged.

Coastguard, police and RNLI vessels braved rough and windy conditions during the search which was stood down at 4pm on Sunday.

RNLI lifeboat worker Andy Hodgson confirmed that crews were launched around 7.05pm on Saturday after they had heard that the person had been taken by the sea while fishing on rocks.

Hodgson added: "Crews from both our inshore lifeboats searched until midnight, and began searching again at first light today, around 05:30."

RNLI crews were utilised as part of the major operation which lasted two days before being called off. Picture: Alamy

Earlier he said that "both boats will continue the search today" before they were stood down this afternoon.

North Wales Police said on Saturday that there was a "serious police incident currently ongoing" at Ravens Point on the beach and asked members of the public "to leave / not to attend the area, as their presence is impeding on the operation there".

The latest reports come after Bournemouth beach saw the deaths of two swimmers in June.

Joe Abbess, 17, and Sunnah Khan, 12, drowned, and eight other people were treated by paramedics after they were suspected to have been caught in a riptide next to the pier at the Dorset seaside resort on May 31.

In a hearing to open the inquest proceedings at Bournemouth Town Hall, Dorset coroner's officer Nicola Muller said that post-mortem examinations carried out by Home Office pathologist Basil Purdue showed the cause of their deaths was drowning.

Bournemouth beach was temporarily closed after the deaths of two children in May. Picture: Getty

She said that Joe, a trainee chef, was taken to the Royal Bournemouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead, and Sunnah was taken to Poole General Hospital.

She said that Joe was identified by Detective Constable Hannah Webster by a photograph provided by his family, and Sunnah was identified by her father at the hospital.

Describing the incident, Ms Muller said: "The brief circumstances are that emergency services were contacted by members of the public following swimmers had come into difficulty in the water, following suggestion they had been caught in a riptide."