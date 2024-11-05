'Anglophile' Trump's row with Starmer will have 'no impact' on wider relations with UK, Anthony Scaramucci says

Anthony Scaramucci said the row between Trump and Labour would blow over. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Kit Heren

The campaign row between Donald Trump and the Labour party will have "absolutely no impact" on US-UK relations if the Republican regains the White House, his former PR chief has said.

Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly worked with Mr Trump in the White House but now campaigns for Kamala Harris, told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that his former boss knew the spat was overblown.

Reports emerged in the UK media last month that Mr Trump was plotting "all out war" against Labour if he regained power following the presidential election, which takes on Tuesday.

His campaign complained about the "far-left" Labour Party after aides travelled to the US to campaign for Ms Harris, and senior officials met with her team.

Mr Scaramucci, who campaigned for Mr Trump ahead of the 2016 election and served as director of communications for just 11 days in 2017, said he would be "very contrarian" on this issue.

Anthony Scaramucci served as White House communications director in July 2017. Picture: Getty

"Lots of people think that it would have an impact. I would predict that it would have absolutely no impact, because Trump knows it's BS," he told Nick.

"Trump knows he has to have a good relationship with the Brits, and Trump likes the Brits.

"And I'll just say this, he's an anglophile.

"He loved the interaction that he had with the Queen. He's a royalist.. and so he wants to have a good relationship with the United Kingdom."

Mr Scaramucci, who has acted as a surrogate for Ms Harris during this campaign, said he thought Mr Trump had "fascist tendencies".

"If he didn't have the system of the American government and the three articles of the Constitution, he would love to rip that up," he said.

But he added that he thought Ms Harris would win for three reasons.

"Number one, she has money and a ground game," he said. "We don't know where his money is. He has no ground game. She's knocked on a million doors. They've knocked on very little doors.

"Number two, when she started, there was only one path for her that was through the blue wall, that was Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, had to win all three or she couldn't get to the presidency. But since then, lots of other paths has opened.

"She's tied in Georgia, she's tied neck and neck in North Carolina. She has an outside shot in Nevada and Arizona, although Trump is up in those states. And so there are other pathways for her now, and she has the money to run a very aggressive campaign in those seven states.

"And then the last thing I would say is there's more people that are registered as Democrats than there are as Republicans and and this is a Get Out the Vote election. And so if she can organise and get her people out to the voting booths - she may nick him."