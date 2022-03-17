Anglophobia a bigger problem than Islamophobia in Scotland, claims Tory councillors

17 March 2022, 14:37

england scotland flag
Anglophobia a bigger problem than Islamophobia in Scotland, claims Tory councillors. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

Conservative members of a Scottish council are calling for action against anti-English abuse on par with attempts to tackle Islamophobia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Moray councillors have said they receive more complaints of Anglophobia than cases of Islamophobia. They are calling to treat issues of anti-Englishness alongside discrimination rooted in racism.

They said that abuse toward the English "minority group" is now far more common in north-east Scotland, where the council is based.

'Anglophobia' is defined by some as the dislike, fear of, or prejudice against England or Britain.

Council leader Graham Leadbitter said he would agree to the idea in principle, and is open to implement a policy if a definition of Anglophobia could be found.

Read More: Minister claims Boris Johnson's comments 'made no difference' to release of Nazanin

It comes after Moray council adopted a widely accepted definition of Islamophobia, and said they were committed to tackling issues of discrimination in Scotland.

The motion was put forward to strengthen the council's equality responsibilities.

Councillor for Forres Claire Feaver praised the decision to increase the efforts to tackle Islamophobia, but said there must be an awareness of anti-English racism.

"We need to also recognise, together with Islamophobia, Anglophobia."

"From our point of view as Moray councillors, as a minority group in Moray I get more emails and telephone calls from people who suffer from Anglophobia in Moray.

"I have actually witnessed Islamophobia in Moray. Luckily, the gentleman involved was quick enough to say "when you want me to go home should I go home to Edinburgh or Pakistan?"… but Anglophobia is there all the time."

Read More: P&O Ferries suspend all sailings ahead of major company announcement

Ms Feaver said there needed to be an accepted definition of Anglophobia introduced by the council.

She added: "In Moray, the minority group of English people actually do have to cope with Anglophobia."

Donald Gatt, the Conservative councillor for Keith & Cullen, claimed: "I was told to go back to England … probably because I don't have a particularly strong accent.

"I was born in Perth so I am as Scottish as anybody else."

Read More: 'Is that mummy?' Nazanin's tearful reunion with family after 6 year hell in Iranian jail

Mr Leadbitter said he would not amend the current Islamophobia definition to include Anglophobia, as "there is a very clear and well researched definition of Islamophobia".

"We would all agree any form of discrimination is completely unacceptable. It's a particularly insidious form of abuse," he said.

"But we are at risk if we randomly add bits to this motion because there are many areas it could cover.

"I'm not averse to having [Anglophobia] incorporated into the council's policies, I just think it needs to be done correctly."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Carrick, 47, had previously been charged with 29 offences against 10 victims including rape, coercive and controlling behaviour and sexual assault.

Met officer accused of string of sex crimes charged with further 12 offences

bank of england

Bank of England warns inflation could soar to 8% as interest rates rise again

The BBC paid out a substantial sum over the 1995 interview

BBC pays 'substantial sum' in damages to Princess Diana aide over Martin Bashir interview

To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles, pictured alongside co-star Penelope Keith, has died.

To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles dies from cancer aged 85

second job

Boris quietly drops sleaze plans to limit MPs' earnings from second jobs

Saturday could become the hottest day of the year.

UK weather: Brits brace for 'hottest day of the year' over scorching weekend

Weather

P&O ferries has suspended sailings with queues building at Dover.

Balaclava-clad guards haul crews off ferries after P&O sacks all 800 British staff by Zoom

Vladimir Putin spoke in a televised address.

Putin issues chilling warning to West in bizarre rant over 'scum' traitors

James Cleverly has told LBC that Boris Johnson's comments did not hold back Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release from Iran.

Minister claims Boris Johnson's comments 'made no difference' to release of Nazanin

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrived home after her six-year ordeal in Iran

'Is that mummy?' Nazanin's tearful reunion with family after 6 year hell in Iranian jail

Gordon Brown has said governments must work together to tackle cost of living crisis.

Gordon Brown says Scots facing cost of living 'catastrophe'

A series of reforms will stop "oligarchs and other corrupt elites abusing British courts"

Govt vows to stop Russian oligarchs 'abusing' courts to silence critics with reforms

12 million people set to face fuel poverty by October

'Unfair and unbearable': 12 million people set to face fuel poverty by October

Katie Price is set to appear in court after being charged with harassment

Katie Price faces 5 years in jail after 'harassing' ex-Kieran Hayler’s fiancée

Terry Waite gave advise to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on how to transition from captivity to normal life

Former hostage Terry Waite reveals he advised Nazanin to take her return home slowly

Hunt admitted getting Nazanin out of Iran took too long

'We took too long' to free Nazanin: Jeremy Hunt admits as she flies home from Iranian jail

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier looks through binoculars at a military checkpoint in Lityn, Ukraine

Rescuers search for survivors in Mariupol theatre after Russian air strike
This image made available by Nasa shows star 2MASS J17554042+6551277 used to align the mirrors of the James Webb Space Telescope, with galaxies and stars surrounding it

Space telescope’s image of star gets photobombed by galaxies

Glass on a hospital window is shattered by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Who is a war criminal and who gets to decide?
Scientists haul an ice scanner on the slopes of the Mt Gran Sasso d'Italia in central Italy

Italian scientists race against time to study Europe’s southernmost glacier
Harbour cranes at the trade port in Mariupol, Ukraine

War in Ukraine will take global economic toll, OECD warns

The children of medical workers warm themselves in a blanket as they wait for their relatives in a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine

‘Why? Why? Why?’ Ukraine’s Mariupol descends into despair

Damaged vehicles sit among debris in Kharkiv city centre in Ukraine

Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theatre hit by air strike

Ukraine's president addresses members of the German parliament

Ukrainian president accuses Germany of prioritising economy ahead of invasion
A medical worker guides people waiting for a coronavirus test at a makeshift site in Seoul, South Korea

Covid deaths hit new daily high in South Korea amid surge in Omicron cases
Actor Jussie Smollett, centre, leaves the Cook County Jail

US actor Jussie Smollett released from jail during appeal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr said there are rays of sunlight in the gloomy news

Andrew Marr: Nazanin's release and hope of Ukraine peace are two rays of sunshine
Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch again

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response
'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over cycle lanes

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over traffic
Elon Musk’s offer of single combat ‘a civilised solution’ on another day of chaos

Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news
Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police