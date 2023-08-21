Angry bride outraged by 'snake' friends after they refuse to pay £1,200 each to fund her dream wedding

A furious woman has erupted in outrage at her friends for refusing to shell out £1,200 each to pay for her dream wedding.

The woman, called Susan, said she had since cancelled the wedding to her long-term boyfriend, because she couldn't afford it.

The American bride-to-be had been relying on donations from each guest of $1,500 (£1,200) to pay for the wedding - but when only a few agreed, she lashed out.

Susan took to Facebook and relayed her story in a post republished on Mumsnet.

She wrote: "How did this all come crashing down? Well I invite you all on Facebook - players, bystanders and side characters of the people in my life - to take a seat and listen."

"You're all involved somehow, somehow everyone is wrapped into this mess. Even if you weren't invited to my wedding, I don't care.'

"We'd sacrificed so much and only asked each guest for around $1500 (£1200). We talked to a few people who even promised us more to make our dream come true.

"My maid of honour pledged $5000 along with her planning services. We tearfully thanked and accepted. My ex's family offered to contribute $3000. We made it clear, if you couldn't contribute, you weren't invited to our exclusive wedding. It's a once in a lifetime party."

But Susan was "livid" when only eight guests said they would fund her nuptials.

"How was this supposed to happen without a little help from our friends? To make matters worse my ex's family took back their offer. Suddenly more people backed out, INCLUDING THE C*** MADE OF HONOUR. MY BEST FRIEND SINCE CHILDHOOD. MY SECOND FAMILY [sic]."

Susan decided to start a fundraiser but only got $250 (£196) in donations.

Her fiance said they could have a "cheap, raggedy" wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

But Susan said: "I just wanted to be a Kardashian for a day and then live my life like normal."

She decided to travel around South American instead, after accusing her boyfriend of cheating on her.

"I need to get away from this awful society," she said. "How hard would it have been to f***ing donate friends? Do I matter to you? Friendly reminder, don't think you own me.

"I am cutting all of you snakes off. I am living my life alone now."

Some Mumsnet users were shocked, although others doubted the veracity of the story.

"Whilst an amusing tale, I can’t help feeling it’s a work of fiction," said one.

"Can’t actually imagine that is true. Funny though!" added a third.