PETA "appalled" after Lily Allen returned rescue puppy for eating passports

25 August 2024, 16:47 | Updated: 25 August 2024, 17:11

Singer Lily Allen originally spoke about taking her rescue puppy back on the Miss Me! podcast
Singer Lily Allen originally spoke about taking her rescue puppy back on the Miss Me! podcast. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Animal rights charity PETA has shared an open letter to Lily Allen saying it was "appalled" to hear that she returned an adopted puppy after it ate her family's passports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The organisation said dogs "should never be treated as accessories to be discarded when they become inconvenient."

"It's for this reason that we beg you, please, not to get another dog."

PETA said it would instead send Allen a mechanical toy puppy, "which requires none of the care, patience, or commitment that a real one does".

In the open letter, PETA's vice president of programmes Elisa Allen said: "While you could get new passports and rebook your flights, Mary may spend many months in the shelter waiting for a new family - if she's lucky enough to find one at all."

It comes after the singer said she and her husband David Harbour are thinking about adopting a new puppy, but that she had already tried it once and "took her back to the home", after the dog ate her family's passports during the pandemic.

She added that getting a dog is "a hell of a commitment".

However, in an X post today, Allen hit back at the criticism, saying: "We tried very hard and for a very long time but the passports were the straw that broke the camels back.

"People have been furiously reacting to a deliberately distorted cobbling together of quotes designed to make people angry and as a result, I've received some really abhorrent messages including death threats, some of the most disgusting comments have been all over my social media channels."

Read More: Notting Hill Carnival kicks off with around a million people set to descend on streets of London for 'family day'

Read More: Final tragic moments of the victims of the superyacht disaster revealed

Mary the rescue puppy
Mary the rescue puppy. Picture: Instagram

The singer went on to say: "We rescued our puppy Mary from a shelter in NY and we loved her very much, BUT she developed pretty severe separation anxiety and would act out in all manner of ways.

"She couldn't be left alone for more than 10 mins, she had 3 long walks a day 2 by us and 1 with a local dog walker and several other dogs, we worked with the shelter that we rescued her from and they referred us to a behavioural specialist and a professional trainer, it was a volunteer from the shelter who would come and dog sit her when we were away, and after many months and much deliberation everyone was in agreement that our home wasn't the best fit for Mary.

"The person that she was rehomed with was known to us and that rehoming happened within 24 hours of her being returned. We couldn't meet Mary's needs and her happiness and welfare were central to us making that decision, as difficult as it was.

"I've had rescue dogs pretty consistently throughout my life since I was 4 years old, I'm pretty good at ascertaining a dogs needs, I have never been accused of mistreating an animal, and I've found this whole week very distressing."

Previously, the 39-year-old said the puppy "ruined [her] life" having eaten passports during the pandemic.

She made the confession on the Miss Me? podcast, which she hosts with Miquita Oliver, saying: "We actually did adopt a dog already, but then it ate my passport and so I took her back to the home."

She said the three passports that the dog ate had visas for herself and her two children, which led to "an absolute logistical nightmare."

As her ex-husband and the father of her two children, Sam Cooper, lives in England, it meant the former popstar was unable to take her children to visit him until the documents were replaced.

She said: “And because the father of my children lives in England, I couldn’t take them back to see their dad for like four months, five months, because this f----ing dog had eaten the passports.”

The singer added: “I just couldn’t look at her. I was like, you’ve ruined my life.”

Getting a dog is "a hell of a commitment", she said, adding that the puppy she adopted during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 ate her passport, as well as those of her two daughters, Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11.

Yet on the podcast Allen said she intends to adopt another dog, which her children wish to name Jude Bellingham.

However, since the release of the podcast, the singer has received criticism from social media fans.

One X user wrote: “Lily Allen is all that’s wrong with the world, got a puppy, used it for likes on Instagram, and then sent it back to the home because it chewed up her family passports that she left within its reach.”

Another X user posted: “Not Lily Allen adopting a puppy then sending it back like it’s a wrongly sized PLT dress because it chewed her up and her kids’ passports.”

You can listen to the full Miss Me? episode on Global Player

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An Israeli Apache helicopter flies over Israel

Israeli air strikes target Lebanon as Hezbollah fires rockets to avenge killing

An image shows Hurricane Hone as it continues to track to the west toward the Hawaiian Islands

Wildfire red flag warnings called off as Hurricane Hone passes Hawaii

People lay tributes near the scene of the knife attack in Solingen, Germany

Man turns himself in to German police, claiming to be Solingen knife attacker

A Chinese Coast Guard ship (right) uses its water cannons on a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel

Chinese ship fires water cannons at Philippine vessel in disputed sea area

There were fatalities and injuries in an attack at the city's 650th anniversary celebrations.

Syrian refugee, 26, named as suspect charged after 'terrorist attack' in Germany which left three dead

Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer caught in 'cronyism' dispute after millionaire TV mogul Waheed Ali given 'unrestricted' access to No.10

Volunteers recover bodies and injured passengers from the wreckage of a bus that fell into a ravine, near Kahuta, Pakistan

At least 36 dead in two separate bus accidents in Pakistan

About a million people are expected to descend on west London for Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival kicks off with around a million people set to descend on streets of London for 'family day'

Rescuers and villagers search for missing people following a flash flood on Indonesia's Ternate Island

Flash flood on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island leaves 13 dead

Labour has ruled out a wealth tax

Labour has no plans to adopt Unite's wealth tax plan, says cabinet minister

Rohingya refugees gather at a camp in Bangladesh to demand safe return to Myanmar’s Rakhine state as they mark the seventh anniversary of their mass exodus

Rohingya refugees mark anniversary of exodus and demand safe return to Myanmar

King Charles has taken advice from spiritual leaders to consider repairing his relationship with his son, it has been claimed.

King Charles 'open to truce with Harry' after receiving advice from religious leaders

A photo of Telegram founder Pavel Durov on a smartphone screen

French authorities arrest Telegram chief Pavel Durov at Paris airport

A firefighter collects fragments of a rocket after a Russian strike on a hotel in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region of Ukraine

Five people killed in Ukrainian shelling of Russian border region

Five of the victims' bodies were recovered from one cabin, the youngest, 18-year-old Hannah Lynch, was found alone in a bedroom two doors away

Final tragic moments of the victims of the superyacht disaster revealed

Kirstie Allsopp

'Furious' Kirstie Allsopp quizzed by social services after allowing her 15-year-old son to go on interrailing trip

Latest News

See more Latest News

There were fatalities and injuries in an attack at the city's 650th anniversary celebrations.

Germany knife attack suspect hands himself in after three people killed and four injured at festival
Israel launched a series of intense airstrikes in southern Lebanon early on Sunday

Israel launches 'pre-emptive' strikes in Lebanon as Hezbollah begins 'first phase' of retaliation with rocket barrage
APTOPIX Israel Mideast Tensions

Israelis stage airstrikes in Lebanon as Hezbollah launches drone attack

Pictures of the Week Latin America and Caribbean Photo Gallery

European Union rejects Venezuelan election certification

Liam and Noel Gallagher are set to reform Oasis for a UK tour next summer, reports claim.

Oasis to reunite as Gallagher brothers set to play stadium shows next summer, reports claim
Germany Attack

Police detain a suspect in the German knife attack that killed three

Jermaine Jenas says wife Ellie is 'raging' and not speaking to him amid sexting scandal

Jermaine Jenas slams BBC bosses for not letting him apologise to women at centre of sexting scandal
Britain will get worse before it gets better, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to warn in first major speech as premier.

Things can only get worse: Starmer to warn Brits that country faces long road to recovery

Police officers stand at a cordon in the city centre in Solingen, Germany

IS claims responsibility for fatal knife attack in Solingen, Germany

Vladimir Putin's grip on Russia is weakening because of Ukraine's offensive into Kursk, Defence Secretary John Healey says.

Putin's grip on Russia weakened by Ukraine offensive, Defence Secretary declares

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their gifts to Colombia following quasi-royal tour

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Donald Trump rejects claims Queen Elizabeth found him rude: 'I was her favourite president'
King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services

King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit