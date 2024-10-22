Man, 55, charged with murder of mum-of-six Anita Rose who was killed on dog walk

Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious with serious head injuries in July in in Brantham, Suffolk. Picture: Suffolk Police

By Flaminia Luck

A 55-year-old man has been charged with murder after a mother of six was attacked on a dog walk in Suffolk.

Anita Rose, who was 57, was found unconscious with serious head injuries in Brantham on July 24.

She had left her house to take her springer spaniel Bruce for a walk at around 5am.

At about 6.25am, she was found lying unconscious on a track road near the sewage works and railway line off Rectory Lane by a male cyclist who called an ambulance.

With her jacket taken, she was found wearing only her bra on her top half, as well as leggings and trainers on her lower half, with Bruce's lead wrapped around her leg, Suffolk Police said.

She was taken to hospital but sadly died four days later.

CCTV shows moments of Anita Rose

Roy Barclay, 55, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Monday.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has now been charged with her murder.

He is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.