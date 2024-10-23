Several people dead and injured after terror attack at Ankara aviation firm

Police and emergency services near the scene of the attack in Ankara, Turkey. Picture: Alamy/social media

By Asher McShane

Several people have been killed and others injured after armed personnel attacked a Turkish aviation firm near Ankara.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

"Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people following the attack," Turkey's interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

It is not clear who is behind the attack. Kurdish militants, the so-called Islamic State group and leftist extremists have carried out attacks in the country in the past.

NTV television said a group of assailants arrived at an entry to the complex in a taxi during a changing of security guards.

Tusal’a terör saldırısı. İlk çatışma ve patlama görüntüsü. Kahramankazan’da çatışma sürüyor maalesef şehit ve yaralı var. İLK GÖRÜNTÜLER👇👇👇 #tusaş #terör pic.twitter.com/I4fxtA1K6l — Serhat Doğan (@serhatdogantv) October 23, 2024

At least one of the assailants detonated a bomb while others managed to enter the complex.

NTV said gunfire at the site was continuing and some personnel may have been taken hostage.

Helicopters were flying above the premises in the Kahramankazan district, the station reported.

TUSAS designs, manufactures and assembles civilian and military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles and other defence industry and space systems.

Security camera images from the attack, aired on television, showed a man in plain clothes carrying a backpack and holding an assault rifle.

Read more: Three dead following 'suspected carbon monoxide leak' at Dorset care home as staff seen 'hugging and crying'

At least one woman, also carrying an assault rifle, was among the assailants, according to the images.

Earlier, media reports said an explosion followed by gunfire was heard at the complex.

Security forces, ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the site, NTV reported.

Employees at the company were taken to a safe area, HaberTurk television added.