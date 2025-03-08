Anna Kendrick quips back at reporter who asks about 'everything going on' amid Blake Lively 'It Ends With Us' drama

8 March 2025, 11:06

Blake Lively is co-starring in black comedy mystery film Another Simple Favor - the sequel to A Simple Favor - with Anna Kendrick.
Blake Lively is co-starring in black comedy mystery film Another Simple Favor - the sequel to A Simple Favor - with Anna Kendrick. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

The American actress silenced a reporter's question about 'everything going on' amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' drama and legal battle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At the SXSW premiere for her new film Another Simple Favor, a reporter asked the actress about how the release of the movie is being impacted by "everything going on in the world".

The Twilight and Pitch Perfect star mocked the question, quipping back: "Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca and the last year of my life is just gone, but I've heard the movie is amazing."

The star quickly walks away following her witty response, blowing a sarcastic kiss at the reporter.

It is thought that the reporter's question was referencing Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' drama and legal battle with Justin Baldoni, which dominated headlines earlier this year.

Blake Lively is co-starring in black comedy mystery film Another Simple Favor - the sequel to A Simple Favor - with Anna Kendrick.

Read more: Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds in next It Ends With Us fight

Read more: Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni alleging harassment and smear campaign

Blake Lively sued her 'It Ends With Us' co-star Justin Baldoni over allegations of sexual harassment in December last year.

Lively claimed Baldoni fostered a toxic workplace environment and showed her nude videos and pictures of other women as he told her of his alleged porn addiction, according to a report by TMZ.

Lively, who is married to Ryan Reynolds, starred alongside Baldoni in the on-screen adaptation of Coleen Hoover’s 'It Ends With Us' in August 2024.

The Gossip Girl actress alleges Baldoni set out to “destroy” her reputation following their tense time on set together.

Baloni’s lawyer strongly denied these claims.

US actress Anna Kendrick arrives at the world premiere of "Another Simple Favor" during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 7, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
US actress Anna Kendrick arrives at the world premiere of "Another Simple Favor" during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 7, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, actor-director Baldoni claimed in January the couple wanted to ‘destroy’ his reputation with allegations of sexual harassment and purposely sabotaged the production and marketing of the film 'It Ends With Us', which he directed and starred in alongside Blake Lively.

Baldoni’s lawsuit, filed earlier this year, is the most recent step in a bitter legal battle surrounding the film.

He is allegedly seeking 400 million US dollars (£327 million) for damages including lost future income.

The lawsuit - filed by Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios - comes the same day that Baldoni sued the New York Times for libel, alleging the paper worked with Lively to smear him.

Baldoni also alleges that Lively and Reynolds manipulated the media to smear Baldoni and others that worked on the film with false allegations of sexual harassment.

The lawsuit, which also names publicist Leslie Sloane as a defendant, came about two weeks after Lively sued Baldoni and several others tied to the film, alleging harassment and a co-ordinated campaign to attack her reputation for coming forward about her treatment on the set.

Blake Lively at "Another Simple Favor" Premiere during the SXSW Conference & Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 07, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
Blake Lively at "Another Simple Favor" Premiere during the SXSW Conference & Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 07, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Picture: Getty

Baldoni's complaint, filed in federal court in New York, says the plaintiffs did not want to file the suit, but that Lively "has unequivocally left them with no choice."

"Not only to set the record straight in response to Lively's accusations, but also to put the spotlight on the parts of Hollywood that they have dedicated their careers to being the antithesis of".

An email seeking comment from Ms Sloane, whose PR company represents both Lively and Reynolds, was not immediately answered.

The two actors are also both represented by agency WME, which dropped Baldoni as a client after Lively filed her lawsuit and the Times published its story on the fight surrounding the film.

'It Ends With Us' actor Justin Baldoni has been involved in a public spat and legal battle with Blake Lively
'It Ends With Us' actor Justin Baldoni has been involved in a public spat and legal battle with Blake Lively. Picture: Getty

Bryan Freedman, a lawyer representing Baldoni, the studio and its representatives, branded the accusations “false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt.”

Lively is attempting to “fix her negative reputation”, the lawyer claims.

He accused her of "threatening to not show up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release.”

He added: “It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions.”

Lively has claimed Baldoni made inappropriate inquiries about her weight, comments about her dead father and sexual remarks about the cast and crew.

Alongside her husband Ryan Reynolds, crisis talks were instigated to put a stop to the behaviour, the lawsuit states.

Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds. Picture: Getty

Lively also requested: "No more adding of sex scenes, oral sex or on camera climaxing by BL [Blake Lively] outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project," per the filings.

She went on to say that Baldoni's team engaged in a "social manipulation" campaign to ruin her reputation.

The lawsuit includes text messages from the director's publicist to the studio which allegedly say Baldoni, "wants to feel like [Lively] can be buried, and 'We can't write we will destroy her".

Back in early August, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a rift between Lively, who also served as a producer on the film, and Baldoni was genuine.

The surprise hit film based on the novel by Colleen Hoover has made major waves in Hollywood and led to discussions of the treatment of female actors both on set and in the media.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Barclays bank sign

Barclays banking app goes down again with customers unable to access funds

The Business Secretary has said the government will make changes to ZEV mandates

Government to ease electric vehicle rules in a 'substantial change of policy' after Nissan's warning

The man is several metres up the Elizabeth Tower

Barefoot man holding Palestinian flag spotted climbing up Big Ben

Firefighters put out the fire following a Russian rocket attack in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, Ukraine

14 dead and over 30 wounded after Russian drone and missile strikes on Donetsk region

Daily Life During Winter Season In Toronto

Manhunt underway after 12 injured in shooting in Toronto

R

Vulnerable teen 'fixated on Hitler' investigated by MI5 until taking her own life, inquest hears

Harriet Harman has been named the first Special Envoy for Women and Girls

Harriet Harman named UK's first Special Envoy for Women and Girls

US President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office of the White House

Trump claims Putin 'holds all the cards' as he says Russia is 'easier to deal with' than Ukraine

Sigmon was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s parents with a baseball bat in Taylors, South Carolina in 2001.

US death row inmate executed by firing squad for the first time in fifteen years

Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace injured by a kick in the face by Millwall goalkeeper during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Crystal Palace and Millwall.

Millwall goalkeeper handed extended six match ban after high challenge on Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta

Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond, No Time To Die, was released in 2021

Amazon hatches plan for female 007 as streaming giant plots future of James Bond

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Portrait

Gene Hackman's cause of death revealed as police confirm star died a week after wife Betsy Arakawa

With Love, Meghan, will return for a second season.

Meghan Markle's Netflix show renewed for second season despite first series being panned by critics and fans

Ugo Monye

South African man cleared of racially harassing ex-England rugby player as he 'didn't know n-word was offensive'

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers

Pope Francis remains in a 'stable' but complex condition as he marks three weeks in hospital

US President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office of the White House

Trump to 'hold peace talks with Zelenskyy next week' as he says Russia is 'easier to deal with' than Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rupert Lowe

Reform UK civil war as party suspends Rupert Lowe after complaints of 'serious bullying' by female employees
Social media algorithms are controversial

What is a social media algorithm and why are they controversial?

Yevgeny Popov

Russian MP tells LBC Starmer ‘doesn’t want peace’ and says Putin won’t rule out launching another war
LBC’s Will Guyatt gives parents all the tools they need to help keep children safe online

The ultimate guide to keeping your children safe online by LBC's tech guru Will Guyatt

LBC's Online Safety Day is on Monday

LBC’s Online Safety Day Monday 10th March, 7am to midnight

'This could end in World War Three,' Donald Trump has warned.

'This could end in World War Three,' warns Trump as he says Russia 'has all the cards'

Reform UK has said it is investigating Rupert Lowe

Reform UK investigating Rupert Lowe after complaints of 'serious bullying' by female employees
The UK will be hotter than Ibiza this weekend

UK to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend as temperatures soar to 20C

Valdo Calocane

Police watchdog reopens probe into how officers handled earlier assaults by Nottingham triple-killer Valdo Calocane
Hannah Ingram-Moore has admitted she made mistakes

Captain Tom's daughter insists controversial spa was just 'large hot tub' as she admits 'mistakes were made'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan's new lifestyle brand 'As Ever' has been launched

Meghan launches lifestyle brand hours after Netflix show With Love airs

Undated TV still from With Love, Meghan. Pictured: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews.

'I'm Sussex now': Meghan Markle says she's missed her ‘creativity’ as new lifestyle series lands on Netflix
TV still from With Love, Meghan

Meghan insists she's not an influencer or tradwife as she opens up about Montecito life ahead of Netflix show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News