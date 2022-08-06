Hollywood actress Anne Heche in critical condition after car crashes 30ft into home and bursts into flames

6 August 2022, 09:33 | Updated: 6 August 2022, 09:34

Anne Heche was in a critical condition
Anne Heche was in a critical condition. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Hollywood actress Anne Heche has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a car she was in crashed and burst into flames.

The Donnie Brasco star, 53, was pictured by TMZ driving a blue Mini Cooper which was later seen severely damaged and burnt in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, near the actress' home.

The car crashed some 30ft into a two-storey home and "erupted in heavy fire", the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

A fire department report said: "59 firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure.

Read more: 'I kissed her on the head then she slipped away': Deborah James' husband relives podcaster's last moments

"One female adult [was] found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition."

The occupant of the home managed to get out without being hurt but the building is "uninhabitable", a spokesman said.

Ms Heche, who previously dated talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, is also known for her roles in Cedar Rapids and Psycho.

