Hollywood actress Anne Heche dies as life support withdrawn a week after horror LA car crash

By Emma Soteriou

US actress Anne Heche has died aged 53 after being pulled off life support following a horror car crash.

Her death was confirmed by her family to the Guardian and was announced by friend Nancy Davis on Instagram.

The Donnie Brasco star was said to have suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" after a collision near her home in Los Angeles a week ago.

She had been hospitalised at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital following the incident.

Her devastated family confirmed on Thursday that she was brain dead and being kept on life support to determine whether her organs were viable for donation.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," they said.

Sharing the update, Heche's friend said: "Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven.

"I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared.

"Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me."

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) previously confirmed the crash was being investigated as a felony, after preliminary blood tests revealed the presence of drugs in the star's system.

A spokesman added that additional testing was required to rule out any substances that were administered in the hospital.

Heche, who previously dated talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, was also known for her roles in Cedar Rapids and the 1998 Psycho remake.

She had several projects in the works, including HBO series The Idol and action film Supercell.

