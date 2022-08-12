US actress Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' horror crash that engulfed car in flames, says devastated family

Anne Heche is "not expected to survive" a horror crash in Los Angeles, her family has said. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Sophie Barnett

Hollywood actress Anne Heche is "not expected to survive" a horror crash that left her car engulfed in flames, her heartbroken family has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Donnie Brasco star, 53, is said to have suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" and remains in a coma following a severe collision near her home in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Her devastated family said she is currently being kept on life support to determine whether her organs were viable for donation.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the statement read.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive."

It comes shortly after the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed the crash was being investigated as a felony, after preliminary blood tests revealed the presence of drugs in the star's system.

Read more: Hollywood actress Anne Heche in critical condition after car crashes 30ft into home and bursts into flames

Anne Heche was in a critical condition. Picture: Getty

A spokesman added that additional testing was required to rule out any substances that were administered in the hospital.

Ms Heche, who previously dated talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, is also known for her roles in Cedar Rapids and the 1998 Psycho remake.

Her family said she had a "huge heart" and touched everyone she met with her "generous spirit".

"More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work - especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love," the statement said.

Read more: Drought to be declared in parts of England amid warning of 'exceptional' risk of wildfires

Police tape remains up at the home in the 1700 block of Walgrove Ave in Mar Vista, where actress Anne Heche crashed her vehicle on Aug. 5. Picture: Getty

"She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

Pictures and video footage obtained by US media outlet TMZ showed Ms Heche driving a blue Mini Cooper, which was later pictured severely damaged at the scene.

59 firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, according to an LAFD report.

Ms Heche sustained a "significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation" and "burns that require surgical intervention", a spokeswoman for the actress previously confirmed.