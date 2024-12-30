Anne-Marie breaks silence on 'hardest year of her life' after husband Slowthai cleared of rape

30 December 2024, 19:24

Slowthai, accompanied by his wife Anne-Marie, arriving at Oxford Crown Court.
Slowthai, accompanied by his wife Anne-Marie, arriving at Oxford Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Popstar Anne-Marie has opened up about the "hardest year of our lives" after her husband Slowthai was found not guilty of raping two women at a house party after one of his concerts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In an Instagram post on Monday, the singer, 33, shared a snap of the child the pair share together, named Seven.

She wrote: "2024, the most beautiful yet hardest year of our lives.

"God really (trying to) see how strong I am hahaha.

"I miss you all and I love you all more than you'll ever know. I have so much for you in the new year that you'll probably be sick of me, please don't be, have the best break if you can and see you soon."

The Grammy-nominated artist, real name Tyron Frampton, and his co-accused Alex Blake-Walker were both cleared at Oxford Crown Court on Monday of three joint charges of rape against two women.

Read more:

Frampton, 29, wept in court as the verdict came in. Blake-Walker, 27, was also cleared of an additional sexual assault charge.

The jury returned the verdicts following a two-week trial during which it was alleged the two defendants assaulted two women in the early hours of September 8, 2021.

Judge Ian Pringle KC told the court this case has "raised a lot of high feelings".

Frampton had been removed from Glastonbury, Leeds and Reading festival line-ups after being accused of the assaults.

Frampton had performed at The Bullingdon music venue in Oxford on the evening of September 7 2021 when they met the two complainants, one of whom was described during the trial as a "huge fan" of Slowthai.

The two complainants joined Frampton on his tour bus before going to a friend’s house with the rapper.

Frampton, alongside Blake-Walker, then went on the roof of the property with the complainants, where the women claimed to be raped.

Frampton and Blake-Walker, of Wallbutton Road both agreed that sexual activity took place with the complainants on the night of the alleged assaults, but told the court that it was consensual.

In his evidence to the jury, the rapper said the allegations brought up against him were "just not true" and that the women were "lying".

Tyron Frampton, known by the stage name Slowthai, at Oxford Crown Court.
Tyron Frampton, known by the stage name Slowthai, at Oxford Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Frampton accepted that he and Blake-Walker had "fist-bumped" at the time but denied this was encouraging each other.

Relatives and friends of the accused, including Anne-Marie, sighed in relief as the verdicts were read out, and cheered loudly outside the courtroom.

Announcing the new baby on Instagram in April, after a private pregnancy, she previously described 2024 as "my favourite year already".

In the post, Anne-Marie was dressed in an oversized checked shirt and seen planting a kiss on the baby's cheek.

The singer, who began her career in 2013, has had seven UK top 10 singles and three UK top 10 albums, and is best-known for featuring on Clean Bandit's UK number one single Rockabye.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Taliban fighters stand guard in Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban letter tells NGOs in Afghanistan to stop employing women or face closure

American and Chinese flags

US Treasury says Chinese hackers remotely accessed workstations and documents

Their bodies were found after a frantic three-day search effort.

Two men found dead after Christmas Eve Bigfoot search in Washington forest

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has revealed her youngest daughter was born during emergency surgery due to a "massive" blood clot in the actress's brain

Gal Gadot had emergency surgery to remove brain blood clot while 8 months pregnant

Angus MacInnes was confirmed dead by his family.

Star Wars actor dies aged 77 as tributes pour in for beloved star

The baby died during 'hands-free' breastfeeding

Father and coroner issue warnings after baby dies in sling during ‘hands-free’ breastfeeding

The 31-year-old star died on 16 October after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires

Liam Payne's final hours revealed as five people charged for hotel plunge death

Members of the security forces of the newly formed Syrian government detaining a man

Syria’s new rulers crack down on alleged Assad loyalist militias

More than £10m worth of luxury goods have been stolen from a London home.

Police launch urgent hunt after more than £10m worth of jewellery and luxury handbags stolen from London home

A Russian soldier speaks on the phone

Hundreds of soldiers freed in fresh prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

fghanistan's Taliban leader has ordered that new residential buildings are constructed without windows looking onto "places usually used by women"

Afghanistan's Taliban leader bans windows to make sure ‘women can’t be seen’

US President Joe Biden

Biden announces nearly 2.5 billion dollars more in military aid for Ukraine

A close-up of Linda Lavin

Tony-winning Broadway actress Linda Lavin dies aged 87

President-elect Donald Trump on stage

US federal appeals court upholds sexual abuse finding against Donald Trump

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

Trump endorses Mike Johnson to stay on as House Speaker

Crowds of people on a street in Madrid, Spain

World population estimated to be 8.09 billion on New Year’s Day

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kim Jong-Un has reportedly ordered that divorcing couples be sent to labour camps for up to six months

Kim Jong-Un orders divorcing couples to labour camps under tough new rules in North Korea

A destroyed mobile home

Death toll rises after tornadoes hit southern US

Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations have been cancelled

Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations cancelled as high winds set to sweep UK

Strong winds and snow have been forecast for parts of the UK

UK snow warning issued by Met Office as 'heavy' snowfall expected

A Finnish Border Guard ship near the oil tanker Eagle S

Investigators find anchor drag mark on Baltic seabed following cable damage

Hundreds of prisoners of war have been released

Russia and Ukraine exchange 300 prisoners of war in UAE-mediated deal

Students hold white flowers in front of the court building as the verdict is given in a trial of the parents of a boy who killed 10 people in a school shooting in 2023 in Belgrade

Court convicts parents of teenager who shot dead 10 people in Belgrade school

A police forensics team arriving at the hotel in Bangkok

Hotel fire in Bangkok tourist area kills three foreigners

The 31-year-old star died on 16 October after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires

Five people charged over Liam Payne's hotel plunge death including staff members

Elon Musk with his arms in the air

German government seeks to downplay Musk’s backing of AfD party amid election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech
Royals attend their Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Royal Family's Christmas traditions: Inside 'The Firm's' Christmas festivities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News