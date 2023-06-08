Six stabbed, including four children, with two critical after playground attack by 'Syrian' knifeman at park in Annecy, France

Emergency services rushed to the scene. Picture: Twitter

By EJ Ward

Six people, including four children, have been injured in a knife attack in a park in the French alpine town of Annecy

A lone man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 9:45 am (0745 GMT) this morning at a park near the lake, an anonymous security source and a local official told Agence France Presse.

The attack left two children and one adult in a life-threatening condition, police have said.

French authorities have now published the first official toll, saying there were six victims in total, including four children.

Read more: 'I saw injured children on the ground, it was horrible,' says ex footballer who witnessed Annecy stab attack

Podcast: Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The suspect is believed to be a Syrian asylum seeker, according to reports from Le Parisien, BFM TV and AFP quoting police sources.

President Macron branded the attack one of "absolute cowardice."

He tweeted: "Attack of absolute cowardice this morning in a park in Annecy. Children and an adult are between life and death. The Nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them as well as their families and the emergency services mobilized."

Images posted on social media appeared to show members of the public chasing a man armed with a knife. Picture: Twitter

The suspect "has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces", Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted.

He confirmed the attack, saying: "Several people, including children, were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy."

Witnesses told Le Dauphine that a man wearing a turban began attacking the group of young children while they were playing at a small playground in Annecy.

"We saw a person attacking children, small ones, obviously that was his target. After people tried to scare him, he walked away and the police intervened.

"He spoke English. In the beginning, we all thought it was staged, but with the cries of people, we realise that it's reality, the guy was confused", a witness at the scene told France Bleu Pays de Savoie.

Former Saint-Etienne and Liverpool player Anthony Le Tallec, who ended his career in Annecy, where he still lives, was jogging at the time of the tragedy and came across the attacker , he posted on Instagram that he was told: "Don't go there, there is someone stabbing children"

Eight children aged three are stabbed by 'Syrian asylum seeker' in French playground leaving three victims in critical condition before knifeman is subdued

An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene. Picture: Twitter

Read more: Woman attacked by three dogs who drag her to the ground screams for help as South London residents left terrified

Read more: Woking council ‘effectively bankrupt’ with £1.2bn deficit as debt costs spiralled out of control

Armed police arrived at the scene and quickly subdued the knifeman before he was arrested and taken to hospital for injuries, the French newspaper reported.

Local media, BFM TV reported the victims were around three years old.

France's National Assembly has observed a minute of silence and roads are blocked around the scene of the attack.

#Annecy le secteur du Paquier est toujours bloqué, grosse confusion aux alentours, beaucoup de passants interloqués. Un second hélicoptère des secours arrive sur place pic.twitter.com/hh61DRjPAZ — L'Essor Savoyard (@lessorsavoyard) June 8, 2023

French MPs stand a minute of silence after a knife attack in Annecy. Picture: Getty

Plusieurs personnes dont des enfants ont été blessés par un individu armé d’un couteau dans un square à Annecy. L’individu a été interpellé grâce à l’intervention très rapide des forces de l’ordre. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 8, 2023

Antoine Armand, a member of Parliament for Haute-Savoie, also condemned the attack saying it was "abominable."

He continued: "Abominable knife attack on children in a playground in Annecy. We still know very little but all my support for the victims, relatives, law enforcement and rescue. With you in mind."

The French prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, is on her way to the scene.