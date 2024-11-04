Tenant murdered and dismembered elderly landlady before posing as her by sending Christmas cards to family

4 November 2024, 18:07

Scott Paterson murdered his landlady Annette Smith
Scott Paterson murdered his landlady Annette Smith. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

By Kit Heren

A tenant murdered and dismembered his landlady before posing as the dead woman by sending out Christmas cards in her name to try to put her family off the scent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scott Paterson, 45, of no fixed address, suffocated Annette Smith with a pillow at their shared home in Fairfield, Bedfordshire, in November 2023, Luton Crown Court was told on Monday.

He then used a kitchen knife and saw to dismember her body and hid the remains at a storage unit in Letchworth.

He used her email account to send Christmas messages and Moonpig cards to family and friends, to pretend she was still alive, and even told police that she had left their home with an unknown woman, in an attempt to cover up the murder.

However, in April concerns were raised by relatives and an investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit.

Read more: Boy, 17, jailed for stabbing woman, 22, to death in 'laughing gas-fuelled row' on Christmas Eve

Read more: Asylum seeker hotel worker, 27, stabbed to death 'with screwdriver' as man, 18, charged with murder

Scott Paterson
Scott Paterson. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Detectives discovered her passport and clothing were still at the home, with her laptop which had sent the Christmas messages.

When he was arrested, Paterson made a full admission and directed police to a storage unit where he had hidden her remains.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 19 years and 178 days.

The court heard that they had met 14 years earlier and Ms Smith had offered him rent-free accommodation in her home after Paterson experienced a "relationship breakdown".

The court was told he and Ms Smith had a close relationship, went on holiday together and hosted dinner parties.

Annette Smith
Annette Smith. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

In 2018, Ms Smith suffered a stroke which limited her mobility and Paterson took on caring responsibilities, including collecting prescriptions and doing her shopping.

In 2023, her estranged husband Peter Smith, who held a 20% stake in the home, had asked her to sell the property because of his struggling business.

Ms Smith initially did not want to move out, but Paterson claimed he "felt pressured" to encourage her to go through with a sale.

He also said she had become "more demanding" since her stroke five years earlier.

Eventually Ms Smith agreed to speak to estate agents, who continued to market the property after her death.

'Society is broadly comfortable with violence against women'

On November 8 2023, Paterson entered Ms Smith's bedroom and suffocated her with a pillow.

He left her in her bed and drank a bottle of wine before dragging her body into the bathroom and wrapping it in a green blanket.

Prosecutors told the court he had continued to talk to her about "every day things like normal".

He moved the body to a cupboard under the stairs after receiving notice that a photographer from the estate agent would be coming to take pictures of the house.

Paterson, who was working on a deli and butcher counter at a farm shop at the time, later dismembered Ms Smith's body with a kitchen knife and saw.

He wrapped parts of her body in plastic bags and hid her torso inside a black suitcase, which he took to the storage unit in Letchworth.

Police at the scene at Fairfield Hall on Fairfield Park
Police at the scene at Fairfield Hall on Fairfield Park. Picture: Alamy

In an effort to pretend she was still alive, Paterson used his victim's email address to send Christmas messages and Moonpig cards to family and friends.

However, in January 2021 Ms Smith's family raised concerns with Bedfordshire Police about her welfare.

Officers initially said there was insufficient evidence to deem Ms Smith a missing person, but in April that year launched a high-risk missing person investigation after her family found her passport, mobile phone and other personal belongings in her home.

When he was arrested, Paterson made a full admission and directed police to a storage unit where he had hidden her remains. He said he had considered killing Ms Smith at least twice before and had only stopped himself when he reached her bedroom door.

He also told officers he had racked up £30,000 in credit card debt and admitted that he had been stealing jewellery from Ms Smith, both while she slept and after her death. He had been selling the jewellery on Cash4Gold, the court heard.

Ms Smith's stepson, Jason Smith, described his stepmother as a "very kind and caring person" who was "always there for me throughout the years".

Paterson, wearing a blue polo shirt and grey trousers, bowed his head and kept his eyes closed as Mr Smith spoke.

He told the courtroom he had initially believed the defendant, described by other witnesses as a "gentle giant", was a "nice guy", but that in reality he was an "evil man".

He added: "I will never forgive (him) for what he did, I hate him from the bottom of my heart."

Sentencing, Judge Edward Murray described Paterson's actions as "awful" and "callous", adding: "My sentence that I pass today cannot compensate for the families and friends of Annette Smith or her tragic loss."

As he was sentenced to life imprisonment, Paterson stood, bowed his head and closed his eyes before leaving the dock.

Buckinghamshire Police Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias, who led the investigation, said after the sentencing: "While in a position of trust, Paterson cruelly took advantage of Annette's vulnerabilities which culminated in him not only ending her life, but taking abhorrent and deceptive steps to conceal his crimes.

"This was compounded by his efforts to make a financial gain by selling Annette's belongings.

"There is nothing that will ease the impact this will have had on those that knew Annette, but the hope is that today's sentencing provides some solace to her family and friends and puts an end to what has no doubt been a horrific ordeal for her loved ones."

A tribute from Ms Smith's family read: "We are totally heartbroken and devastated that Annette has been taken away from us in such a cruel and senseless way.

"She was a beautiful, caring, trusting and generous lady, who meant so much to so many people.

"Annette, rest in peace with those who will love and take care of you."

