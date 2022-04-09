Queen to mark first anniversary of beloved Prince Philip's death privately

Today is a year since the death of Prince Philip. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The first anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh's death is expected to be marked privately by the Queen and the royal family.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Today marks a year since the death of Prince Philip, who died peacefully in his sleep at his Windsor Castle home on April 9, 2021.

Philip, famously described by the 95-year-old monarch as her "constant strength and guide", died just a few months short of his 100th birthday.

The 99-year-old was remembered as a "man of rare ability and distinction" at the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh last Tuesday.

Members of the Royal Family, including Prince Andrew, attended the congregation at Westminster Abbey.

Alongside the Royal Family were members of foreign royal families, the Duke of Edinburgh's wider family and friends, members of the Government and over 500 representatives of the duke's patronages and charities.

Read more: The Queen pulls out of Maundy Day church service and Prince Charles will take her place

Read more: Queen stands by Andrew during his ‘final Royal outing’

The Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal were all dressed in dark green in a seemingly subtle tribute to Philip, whose livery colour was Edinburgh Green.

The Royals - particularly Prince Charles, the Queen and Prince William - appeared emotional during the touching service.

Prince Charles, who is heir to the throne, was moved to tears hearing the address to Prince Philip, wiping his eyes as his father's life was honoured.

Philip became an international figure when he married the Queen more than 70 years ago, and his death was marked with tributes from world leaders, foreign royal families and charities he supported.

At the recent service of thanksgiving, Dean of Windsor the Right Rev David Conner paid tribute to his abilities and also highlighted his shortcomings - just as the duke would have wanted.

Read more: Sunak's millionaire non-dom wife in tax U-turn as Chancellor faces fierce backlash

He described Philip as a man of "passionate commitment" who devoted his "intellectual and physical energy" to a "host of down-to-earth enterprises", but he could also be "abrupt" in a "robust conversation, forgetting just how intimidating he could be".

The Queen is believed to be at Windsor Castle and it is understood she will mark the first anniversary of the death of her husband privately.

In her Christmas Day broadcast last year, she poignantly reflected on a year of personal grief, saying there was "one familiar laugh missing" as she acknowledged the death of her husband.

She gave a personal tribute to her "beloved Philip" and remarked how his "mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him".

On Saturday, an exhibition was due to open featuring a naval uniform worn by the duke and his admiral's cap - on display for the first time.

The exhibition, at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, looks at the Queen's close links to the Navy as part of celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee.