Another four children die from Strep A as the UK's death toll hits 30

Strep A Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

Another four children have died from Strep A, new data has revealed.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed 25 children in England have now died.

Another two children died Scotland, two in Wales and one child in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total number of Strep A fatalities in youngsters to 30 this winter.

So far this season (from September 19 to December 25) there have been 122 deaths across all age groups in England linked with Strep A.

In the comparably high year in 2017-18 there were 355 deaths in total, including 27 deaths in children under 18.

READ MORE: Woman arrested on suspicion of child neglect over the death of an eight-year-old linked to the Strep A infection

READ MORE: Strep A: What is Streptococcus and what symptoms should you look for?

Dr Obaghe Edeghere, the UKHSA incident director said: “We are continuing to see a rise in scarlet fever and ‘strep throat’ and this is understandably concerning for parents. However I would stress that the condition can be easily treated with antibiotics and it is very rare that a child will go on to become more seriously ill.

"Over the winter, there are lots of illnesses circulating that can make children unwell and so it is important to avoid contact with other people if you are feeling unwell, wash your hands regularly and thoroughly and catch coughs and sneezes in a tissue. I would also urge all those eligible for free winter vaccines to take advantage of these.

"Most winter illnesses can be managed at home and NHS.UK has information to help parents look after children with mild illness. However please do make sure you speak to a healthcare professional if you believe your child is getting worse for instance they are feeding or eating less than normal, are dehydrated, has a high temperature that won’t go down, is very hot and sweaty or seems more tired or irritable than normal."

Symptoms of Strep A are usually mild and include a sore throat or skin infection but it can become severe and life threatening.

Other symptoms include muscle aches, muscle tenderness, redness, vomiting and diarrhoea.

It can also cause a throat infection, Scarlet Fever or skin infections like cellulitis.

The bug moves between person to person through close contact, like skin touching and kissing.

The NHS warns anybody who has come into close contact with an infected person could be at risk of the disease.

Similarly, anybody over the age of 65 or people who are more vulnerable like those with heart disease, cancer or have recently had chickenpox are at an increased risk.

If you think you or your child has Strep A disease you should speak to your GP and let them know you’ve been in contact with somebody who has it or you’re showing signs.

If you’re infected, you’ll be treated with antibiotics.