Breaking News

Another 1,001 Covid deaths reported as over 13 million given first vaccine dose

People begin coronavirus testing at Our Lady's RC Church in Moss Side as surge testing begins for the South African coronavirus variant. Picture: Getty

By Megan White

Another 1,001 Covid deaths have been reported in the UK as the number of people given their first dose of the vaccine passed 13 million.

The Government said a further 1,001 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 114,851.

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 13,013 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

Read more: World Health Organisation backs use of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in all adults

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,985,161.

Data up to February 9 shows that 13,577,851 jabs have been given in the UK so far.

13,058,298 were first doses - a rise of 411,812 on the previous day, meaning nearly one in four adults in the UK have received a first dose.

Some 519,553 were second doses, an increase of 3,161 on figures released the previous day.

The seven-day rolling average of first doses given in the UK is now 433,728.

Based on the latest figures, an average of 388,340 first doses of vaccine would be needed each day to meet the Government's target of 15 million first doses by February 15.

Boris Johnson urged the remaining eligible individuals who are yet to receive a coronavirus vaccine to come forward for jabs as the Government closes in on the target date for vaccinating nearly 15 million of the most vulnerable people.

The Prime Minister told the Downing Street press conference: "With less than a week to go until the target date of Monday the 15th, there's no doubt we've made great strides, with just over 13 million people now vaccinated in our United Kingdom, including one in four adults in England, over 90% of everyone over 75 and over 90% of eligible residents of care homes for the elderly.

"But that still leaves nearly two million people, a population roughly twice the size of Birmingham, that we still hope to reach.

"Now is the moment to do it."

He issued a particular appeal to social care workers who still have not been vaccinated to contact their employer to "fix it up".