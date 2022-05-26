'Watch your mouths': Moment Anthony Joshua storms into uni flat to confront heckling students

Anthony Joshua confronted a group of university students in their flat. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Daisy Stephens

This is the moment boxing champion Anthony Joshua stormed into a university flat and told students to "watch their mouths" after they heckled him out of a window.

The former world champion was walking past a Loughborough halls of residence building when drunken students reportedly shouted abuse at him, claiming the 32-year-old boxer was avoiding a fight with Tyson Fury.

But the two-time heavyweight champion, who trains at the university, took issue with their comments and pressed the external buzzer to access the building.

After gaining entry to the flat, the six foot five boxer confronted the students, telling them they would not like it if he started "cracking your jaws".

"Remember you’re running your mouth because... when I start cracking your glass jaws, none of you will like it," he told them.

"When your jaws start breaking, people are chasing you out of this uni, none of you will like it.

"Watch your mouths 'cause you don't know who you're talking to sometimes.

"I know, listen, all that public eyeball s**t, I ain't into all that."

Warning: the below clip contains strong language

Context: these uni students were taunting him on the road & thought cos he’s a celebrity he won’t say anything. Ended up giving them a dressing down in their uni accom. They say the uni student is still frozen till this day. — SP 🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) May 25, 2022

A source told The Sun: "Lots of profanity and abusive language was chucked at [Joshua] while the students hid in an upstairs window.

"They picked on the wrong man.

"They should be more careful."

The chamption told the students to 'watch their mouths'. Picture: Alamy

Joshua is a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion.

He held the British and Commonwealth titles from 2015 to 2016.

He also won gold for Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

In 2018 he was awarded an OBE by Prince Charles for his services to sport.