'Watch your mouths': Moment Anthony Joshua storms into uni flat to confront heckling students

26 May 2022, 09:44 | Updated: 26 May 2022, 09:47

Anthony Joshua confronted a group of university students in their flat
Anthony Joshua confronted a group of university students in their flat. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Daisy Stephens

This is the moment boxing champion Anthony Joshua stormed into a university flat and told students to "watch their mouths" after they heckled him out of a window.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former world champion was walking past a Loughborough halls of residence building when drunken students reportedly shouted abuse at him, claiming the 32-year-old boxer was avoiding a fight with Tyson Fury.

But the two-time heavyweight champion, who trains at the university, took issue with their comments and pressed the external buzzer to access the building.

After gaining entry to the flat, the six foot five boxer confronted the students, telling them they would not like it if he started "cracking your jaws".

Read more: Harry, Meghan and Andrew to join the Queen's Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul’s

Read more: Tory MP slammed for saying NHS workers 'also let their hair down' during lockdown

"Remember you’re running your mouth because... when I start cracking your glass jaws, none of you will like it," he told them.

"When your jaws start breaking, people are chasing you out of this uni, none of you will like it.

"Watch your mouths 'cause you don't know who you're talking to sometimes.

"I know, listen, all that public eyeball s**t, I ain't into all that."

Warning: the below clip contains strong language

A source told The Sun: "Lots of profanity and abusive language was chucked at [Joshua] while the students hid in an upstairs window.

"They picked on the wrong man.

"They should be more careful."

Read more: Dr jailed for 12 years for sex assaults on 47 patients including pregnant women and 4 kids

Read more: Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him

The chamption told the students to 'watch their mouths'
The chamption told the students to 'watch their mouths'. Picture: Alamy

Joshua is a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion.

He held the British and Commonwealth titles from 2015 to 2016.

He also won gold for Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

In 2018 he was awarded an OBE by Prince Charles for his services to sport.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Wales

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Wales bringing UK total to 79

Is Boris running a country or a frat house, asks ex-Tory comms chief

'Is Boris running a country or a frat house?': Ex-Tory comms chief slams No10 culture

Breaking
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke of York, are set to join the Queen at her Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service.

Harry, Meghan and Andrew to join the Queen's Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul’s

Steve Barclay tried to explain why Boris Johnson didn’t query how his son’s swing got broken

Partygate: Why didn't the PM ask more questions over his son's broken swing?

Richard Bacon has attracted criticism from Wes Streeting over his comments about healthcare workers

Tory MP slammed for saying NHS workers 'also let their hair down' during lockdown

Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a package to ease the cost of living crisis, funded by a windfall tax

Sunak set to U-turn on windfall tax and give Brits £400 for gas and electricity bills

Tarjit Singh was born a female named Hannah Walters but now identifies as a man

Trans man convicted after 'tricking 3 women into sexual relationships with fake penis'

The review found the role of women in perpetrating abuse may have impacted on how professionals perceived the risk to children

Damning failings revealed by review into deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson

Former doctor Krishna Singh arrives at the High Court, Glasgow, where he was sentenced to 12 years in jail

Doctor jailed for 12 years for sex assaults on 47 patients including pregnant women and children
Political rivals clashed at a press briefing

Political rivals clash in heated press conference after Texas shooting leaves 21 dead

The shooter's mother insisted he was not violent

'My son was not violent' insists mother of Texas gunman who killed 21 at school

Wes Streeting hit out at the Prime Minister for not resigning over Patygate

'Spineless, cowardly Tories' blasted by Streeting for keeping PM in No10 after Partygate

Seven more cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in England.

Seven more monkeypox cases confirmed in England taking UK total to 78

The Isle of Skye in northwest Scotland

Scotland offering £50k 'golden hellos' to families who move to remote islands

Model Kate Moss testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

'He never pushed me': Kate Moss denies rumour Johnny Depp pushed her down stairs

Laura Castle has been jailed for the murder of Leiland-James Corkill

Woman jailed for life for murdering baby she was hoping to adopt

Latest News

See more Latest News

Romance writer Nancy Crampton Brophy, left, watches proceedings in court

‘How To Murder Your Husband’ writer found guilty of murdering her husband
Three F-15 warplanes of the Japanese self-defence force, front, and four F-16 fighters of the US armed forces fly over the Sea of Japan

Japan and US in joint jet flight after China drill and North Korean missiles
Colten Muth, 32, visits George Floyd Square in Minneapolis to mark the second anniversary of the black man’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers

Minneapolis renames junction to honour George Floyd

Firefighter Nate Sink cradles a newborn elk calf he encountered in a remote, fire-scarred area of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Mora, New Mexico

Firefighters rescue Cinder the elk calf from fire’s ashes

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft lands

Boeing capsule returns to Earth after test trip to International Space Station
Stormy Flores, 11, sits with a sign bearing the names of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

Oklahoma governor signs strictest abortion ban in the US

Texas School Shooting

Gunman warned of Texas school attack on social media

Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan’s key opposition party marching towards Islamabad

Police in Pakistan fire tear gas in bid to stop ex-PM Khan’s banned rally
Uziyah Garcia was among those killed in the shooting

Desperation becomes sorrow following Texas school shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Andrew Marr branded Boris Johnson an "albino gorilla"

Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him
Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch again

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad
'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate
'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's Partygate report

'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's report
Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr
Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students
Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London