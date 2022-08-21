Anthony Joshua throws belts and delivers bizarre speech after losing rematch to Oleksandr Usyk

21 August 2022, 09:53 | Updated: 21 August 2022, 11:09

Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk for a second time
Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk for a second time. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Anthony Joshua was left fuming after his second loss to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk as the English fighter failed to recapture the unified heavyweight titles in their clash in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Joshua lost in his second defeat by Usyk, this time on a split decision.

After the defeat, Joshua threw the belts out of the ring, before returning to shake hands with his opponent, telling him: “I don’t care about strong, I have to have skill.

“Being strong doesn’t win boxing. Skills win boxing.

“You’re not strong. How did you beat me? How? Because of skill.

Oleksandr Usyk won on a split decision
Oleksandr Usyk won on a split decision. Picture: Alamy

“I had character and determination. Where’s the mic?”

Joshua grabbed the mic and told the crowd: “If you knew my story you would understand the passion.

“"I ain't no amateur boxer from five-years-old that was an elite prospect from youth.

"I was going to jail, I got bail and I started training my a*** off, I wanted to be able to fight.

"I'm stealing this Usyk I'm sorry, but it's because of the passion we put into this.

"I'm not a 12-round fighter, look at me, I'm a new breed of heavyweights, Mike Tyson, Sonny Liston, Jack Dempsey, 'you don't throw combinations like Rocky Marciano', I'm 18 stone, I'm heavy, it's hard work.

"This guy to beat me tonight, maybe I could have done better, but it shows the level of hard work I put in so please give him a round of applause as our heavyweight champion of the world."

"This guy here is a phenomenal talent, we're going to cheer for him three times."

Two judges scored the fight 115-113 and 116-112 to Usyk. The third judge gave it 115-113 to Joshua.

Joshua has now suffered back-to-back defeats against Usyk, with the champion retaining the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles he won in London last September.

