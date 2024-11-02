Exclusive

Anthony Scaramucci says 'garbage' comments made at Trump rally have 'lit up' Puerto Ricans - and could swing election

2 November 2024, 09:31 | Updated: 2 November 2024, 09:37

Anthony Scaramucci
Anthony Scaramucci says 'garbage' comments made at Trump rally have 'lit up' Puerto Ricans in the US. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director, said comments made about Puerto Rico at a Donald Trump rally in New York have "lit up" Puerto Ricans in the US - and could influence the outcome of the upcoming election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At the rally earlier this week, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage".

The comments have been windely condemned - including by a number of high-profile Puerto Ricans such as Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bad Bunny.

In an interview with Saxo, Scaramucci told LBC the backlash from the comments made at the Trump rally have "really hurt him".

He added the infammatory comments have "lit up" Puerto Ricans in the US - and could change the election outcome in key swing states.

"There's 400,000 of them in Pennsylvania. And if 250,000 of them are of voting age and 10% of them vote for Harris, she wins Pennsylvania."

Pennsylvania is widely considered a swing or "battleground" state. Its electoral outcomes are closely contested in presidential elections, with it frequently shifting between Democratic and Republican candidates over the years.

White House Communications Team Reshuffled, With Sean Spicer Resignation And Anthony Scaramucci Appointed Director
The former White House communications director described Trump as a 'law breaker'. Picture: Getty

'Law breaker'

In the interview on Friday, Scaramucci spoke about his former role in the White House and his relationship with Donald Trump when asked by Flaminia Luck from LBC News.

She asked: "You’ve been both a supporter and a critic of Donald Trump, not only for his handling of the pandemic - but as well his language and behaviour. I imagine there was a turning point for you during his administration.

"With the upcoming election, has Trump done anything recently that reminded you of that turning point? Has there been perhaps a specific moment that you felt was particularly disappointing or unforgivable? For example, the comments made at the Madison Square Garden rally about Puerto Rico?"

In response, Scaramucci said: "I've tried to tell people this, and you could ask General Kelly and others. He is a lawbreaker. He is a rule stretcher.

"And so the reason I got fired so quickly from the White House, I just wasn't willing to do certain things that he wanted me to do. Just wasn't willing to do them.

Anthony Scaramucci agrees with Kamala Harris that Donald Trump is a 'fascist'

"To give you an example. first of all, he wanted me to go into the press room and lie for him.

"He wanted me to say certain things, that were exaggerations or I can't remember the specifics.

"I said, "Look, I’m just not willing to and I can't do that." 

"Second thing he did, he wanted to veto the Russian sanctions bill. It's not illegal for him to do that. But I pointed out in front of a large room that if he did that, Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan who are on his team are going to go to Chuck Schumer and get the veto overridden.

"He didn't know. I mean, that's eighth grade social studies in the United States, but he didn't know that you could get the veto overridden. And so I embarrassed him. So that was another reason.

Donald Trump speaking at his campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, New York
Donald Trump speaking at his campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, New York. Picture: Alamy

'Deep stater'

"Then the last thing about it was he said to me he wanted to release some classified information.

"I just couldn't release it. It had to do with the Russians and it was to provide evidence that he personally didn't collude with the Russians.

"I said, "Look, we can't release either because there's human intelligence involved with this stuff and somebody could die that's an American agent."

Then he called me a deep stater. He said, "You're a deep stater."

I'm like, "Dude, I've only been to Washington one time, on a school field trip. I'm not a deep stater. I'm an Italian kid from Long Island." Okay.

Then Kelly, he said, "Look, I'm sorry. He doesn't want you working here. I got to fire you." I said, "No problem."

The comments about Puerto Rico at the Trump rally at MSG caused a wave of backlash
The comments about Puerto Rico at the Trump rally at MSG caused a wave of backlash. Picture: Alamy

'Really hurt him'

"I think this Madison Square Garden rally really hurt him.

"I think for Americans to call Puerto Rico a pile of garbage and yes you'll say okay it was a comedian blah blah.

"No, it's a comedian warming up for a potential future president.

"If it was a comedian warming up for Bill Maher, it's a different thing.

"I think that really lit up the Puerto Ricans in this country.

"There's 400,000 of them in Pennsylvania. And if 250,000 of them are of voting age and 10% of them vote for Harris, she wins Pennsylvania."

Saxo will be providing coverage for the US election which takes place next week on November 5.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Janey Godley has died at the age of 63

Scottish comedian Janey Godley died in hospital 'surrounded by her loved ones' aged of 63 following battle with cancer

billy nighy

Billy Nighy 'stole complete works of Shakespeare from library' to prepare for drama school audition

v

Winner in Conservative leadership contest to be announced this morning

Palma is on lockdown amid warnings of heavy rain

Majorca on lockdown as tourist hotspot faces flooding horror after storm kills more than 200

UK GP visiting senior woman at home

Care homes and GPs could face closure under Labour tax plans, health leaders warn

Rebekah Vardy 'threatens to reignite war with Coleen Rooney'

Rebekah Vardy launches appeal against Wagatha Christie £1.8m costs ruling

Alexandra Palace Hosts Its Annual Fireworks Display Ahead Of Bonfire Night

Bonfire night 2024 forecast: What will the weather be like for fireworks night?

Darrian Williams

Two teen boys found guilty after 16-year-old stabbed to death by masked attackers in Bristol park

Westminster Protest

'Betrayed' farmers to protest over Labour's inheritance tax raid - as Chancellor insists changes are 'fair'

The teen was left to die by the side of road.

Six teenagers arrested after 13-year-old girl left with life-threatening injuries in East Yorkshire stabbing

Israel claims to have killed a high-ranking member of Hamas

Israel 'eliminates' one of Hamas' last high-ranking officials

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence

Pictured: Public schoolboy, 17, who attacked sleeping students and teacher with hammers he kept 'for zombie apocalypse'

Emergency and rescue personnel work at the site where a concrete outdoor roof of a train station collapsed in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad

Train station canopy collapses in Serbia, killing 8 people in horror accident, with more victims still trapped in rubble

The passengers was fined £48 despite their bag fitting.

Air passenger shames easyJet on TikTok after he was charged £48 for carry-on bag that fit perfectly into size checker

Gabriel Silvera and Dragos Carabineanu

Thug kills father with one punch after being asked for a cigarette outside Tube station

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo dated 26/07/24 of Ben Stokes. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, England’s Test and limited-overs captains respectively, have each signed new two-year central contracts. Issue date: Thursday October 31, 2024.

Man arrested after home of England cricket captain Ben Stokes raided by masked burglars

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence

Hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked two sleeping students and a teacher named

Tube strikes have been called off

Tube strikes called off after significantly improved pay offer, union announces

Two people look out over an area affected by floods in Chiva, Spain

More than 200 confirmed dead in 'devastating' flash floods as red rain alert issued for Spanish region
Ruben Amorim has been confirmed as Manchester United's new head coach

Manchester United appoint Ruben Amorim as new head coach after sacking of Erik ten Hag

Holly Newton

Mum of murdered teen Holly Newton says CCTV was like 'horror movie' as ex-boyfriend jailed for her murder
Logan Macphail has been jailed for life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Holly Newton

'Jealous' teen stalker jailed for life after stabbing to death 15-year-old ex-girlfriend after she dumped him
Jose 28

Tributes pour in for former Valencia footballer, 28, killed in Spanish flash floods - as up to 400 feared dead
Global announces its most extensive coverage for the US election

Global announces its most extensive US election coverage ever

At least two people have died and six injured when a gunman opened fire on Halloween party-goers in Orlando

Two dead and six injured as gunman opens fire in Halloween horror shooting in Orlando

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News