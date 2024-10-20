Anti-tourist protest swarms British holidaymakers in Tenerife as demonstrations step up campaign

20 October 2024, 21:42

Hundreds of anti-tourist protesters swarmed a Tenerife beach today - as they step up demonstrations against visitors to the Canary Islands.
Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Hundreds of anti-tourist protesters swarmed a Tenerife beach today - as they step up demonstrations against visitors to the Canary Islands.

The huge anti-tourism demo took place across the Spanish islands today - with many complaining that the lives of locals are being negatively impacted by visitors.

The main protest took place at Tenerife's Troya Beach, where sun-seekers were seen stunned by locals shouting "More tourists, more misery".

The mob also was heard chanting "the Canary Islands are not for sale".

The huge anti-tourism demo took place across the Spanish islands today - with many complaining that the lives of locals are being negatively impacted by visitors.
Picture: Getty
Picture: Getty
Thousands demand sustainable tourism practices in the Canary Islands
Picture: Getty

Pictures have emerged of sunseekers in shorts and bikinis being penned in by the scores of protestors.

The demonstrators were kitted out with drums and whistles as they demanded that tourists stay at home.

Tenerife has been rocked by protests recently, with thousands having taken to the streets during the peak summer season to protest against the number of people visiting the popular spots.

Activists demanded the government make a change to prevent the number of tourists visiting the holiday hotspot amid soaring rents.

Carlos Tarife, the deputy mayor for Tenerife capital Santa Cruz, said earlier this year the island doesn't want tourists coming on all-inclusive packages.

SPAIN-CANARY-TOURISIM-DEMO
Picture: Getty

He told a local outlet: "Where before there were hotels with 250 beds, today we are in hotels with fewer beds and higher quality.

"I think that's the tourism we need in our land, not the wristband and 'all-inclusive' kind of tourism of 'I stay inside the hotel and do everything inside the hotel'.

"That's why there are other destinations."

