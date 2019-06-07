Protester Who Screamed "Nazi Scum" At Trump Fan Quits NHS Job

7 June 2019, 08:04

The protester who was videoed screaming "Nazi scum" into the face of of a Donald Trump fan has resigned from her job in the NHS.

Siobhan Prigent was filmed by an LBC reporter shouting in the face of a grandfather, who then had a milkshake thrown at him in Parliament Square on Tuesday during protests against the US president.

Prigent, holding a sign reading ‘This episode of Black Mirror isn’t funny any more! #NoThanksNazis’ is seen to be laughing as the Trump fan was attacked by protesters.

Before deleting all her social media accounts, Ms Prigent wrote: "I am very sorry for my behaviour today. I should have protested peacefully & I didn’t & I regret that.

"I’ve let myself down & I do understand that fully. There are two sides to every story, but my actions were my own, & that’s on me. Please leave my family & friends out of it."

Ms Prigent shouts in the face of the Trump fan
Ms Prigent shouts in the face of the Trump fan. Picture: LBC

LBC's video spread around the UK and a backlash started against the protesters' behaviour. A petition for her to be sacked from her NHS job gained 1,700 signatures.

She has now resigned from her role of providing clinical trial coordination at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH), through her profit-making company VLEK Ltd.

A UCLH spokesman told MailOnline: "Ms Prigent has today informed us that she will no longer be working at UCLH because she does not want us or the NHS to suffer any more negative attention.

"She had been at UCLH for a week. As an NHS trust, we pride ourselves on treating our patients and colleagues with kindness and compassion in all that we do."

