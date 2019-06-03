Anti-Trump Protesters Get Into HUGE Row With President's Voters Outside Buckingham Palace

3 June 2019, 14:19 | Updated: 3 June 2019, 14:30

This is the moment some anti-Trump protesters had such a blazing row with some of the President's fans that the police ended up having to intervene.

President Trump arrived in London this morning for his three-day state visit, starting with an afternoon at Buckingham Palace with the Queen and Prince Charles.

His supporters gathered around the Palace, but things got VERY heated when some of them got into an angry confrontation with some people there to protest against the President.

A woman wearing a Make America Great Again hat argues with an anti-Trump protester
A woman wearing a Make America Great Again hat argues with an anti-Trump protester. Picture: LBC

It started with a female protester having a row with a fan of Trump, who yelled: "We're sick and tired of the fifth columnists".

When the lady asked what that meant, he responded: "The enemy within. Against the nation state."

She insisted: "Donald Trump is a lying, misogynist b******" to which he responded: "He's a New Yorker, get over it."

Things then got even more angry when a fan of Donald Trump, a lady wearing a red Make America Great Again hat, squared off against a man who objected to the protesters saying they were fine with the President saying he had "grabbed women by the *****."

Watch the remarkable row at the top of the page.

