Police won't investigate 'unacceptable' anti-vaxxers' claims of criminality in jab rollout

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Police say no further action will be taken over unsubstantiated claims made by anti-vaxxers about the UK's jab rollout.

Anti-vaxxers have been using a crime reference number as "evidence of a criminal investigation or of findings of wrongdoing" in the country's immunisation programme, the Metropolitan Police said.

They have been attending vaccine centres and hospitals quoting the number in an effort to stop vaccinations from taking place.

As part of the campaign, a number of documents were handed into a west London police station in December which claimed UK officials were suppressing information about people suffering serious side effects after receiving the vaccine.

It was suggested that "offences including gross negligent manslaughter and misconduct in a public office may have taken place", the Met said.

However, police added "it is clear that no criminal offences are apparent".

The force said a criminal investigation will not be launched and no further action will be taken.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors said: "The vaccines in use against Covid-19 have been approved by all the relevant national and international regulatory bodies. They underwent multiple trials and were subject to stringent approval processes. They are in use in more than 100 countries.

"We have found no evidence to support any claims that information about adverse health implications is being suppressed or withheld from the public in the manner that was alleged.

"In recent months, the existence of a crime reference number in relation to these allegations has been widely misrepresented as evidence of a criminal investigation or of findings of wrongdoing. That is not the case.

"There have been a number of incidents where individuals quoting this crime reference number have attended vaccination centres, hospitals and other locations in an effort to disrupt the UK’s vaccination programme. That is unacceptable.

"Staff and volunteers working in these places are doing a vitally important job and have the right to do so free from attempts to threaten, intimidate or otherwise disrupt them. Efforts to do so will not be tolerated by the Met or our partners across the country."