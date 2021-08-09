Watch: Anti-vaxxer films herself licking supermarket fridge door handle

By Nick Hardinges

This is the moment an anti-vaxxer mother filmed herself licking a supermarket fridge door handle.

Jodie Meschuk, a self-proclaimed US vaccine sceptic who has nearly 18,000 followers on Instagram and also believes autism is 'reversible', can be seen licking several items in the grocery store to prove that coronavirus "isn't a big deal".

She dragged her tongue along her shopping trolley, sandwich bags and the door handle of a fridge in a video that has since been deleted.

It is unclear whether she removed the footage herself or if the social media firm took it down.

Jodie Meschuk filmed herself licking items at a supermarket. Picture: Instagram

Ms Meschuk used the clip to try and teach her followers about the spread of Covid.

A caption alongside the video read: "Germs fortify your immune system. Exposure to germs builds defenses against asthma and allergies. Microbes help digestion."

The anti-vaxxer, believed to live in Colorado, also told her followers to "be free" and to have "love over fear, not law".

It is currently unclear where in the USA the footage was recorded.

Meschuk claims to be a best-selling author on her social media accounts and is an advocate of so-called quantum medicine.

She suggests in her Twitter posts that the US Government is trying to oppress the American public and force parents into vaccinating their children.

LBC has approached Ms Meschuk for comment.