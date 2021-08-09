Watch: Anti-vaxxer films herself licking supermarket fridge door handle

9 August 2021, 13:44 | Updated: 9 August 2021, 13:48

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

This is the moment an anti-vaxxer mother filmed herself licking a supermarket fridge door handle.

Jodie Meschuk, a self-proclaimed US vaccine sceptic who has nearly 18,000 followers on Instagram and also believes autism is 'reversible', can be seen licking several items in the grocery store to prove that coronavirus "isn't a big deal".

She dragged her tongue along her shopping trolley, sandwich bags and the door handle of a fridge in a video that has since been deleted.

It is unclear whether she removed the footage herself or if the social media firm took it down.

Read more: 'Just leave us to grieve': Anti-vaxxer's family asks for trolling to stop

Read more: Jennifer Aniston defends 'cutting off' friends who are anti-vaxxers

Jodie Meschuk filmed herself licking items at a supermarket
Jodie Meschuk filmed herself licking items at a supermarket. Picture: Instagram

Ms Meschuk used the clip to try and teach her followers about the spread of Covid.

A caption alongside the video read: "Germs fortify your immune system. Exposure to germs builds defenses against asthma and allergies. Microbes help digestion."

The anti-vaxxer, believed to live in Colorado, also told her followers to "be free" and to have "love over fear, not law".

Read more: Anti-vaxxer dies of Covid as family says jab would have saved him

Watch: Medics plead for people to get jabs after 'needless' anti-vaxxer deaths

It is currently unclear where in the USA the footage was recorded.

Meschuk claims to be a best-selling author on her social media accounts and is an advocate of so-called quantum medicine.

She suggests in her Twitter posts that the US Government is trying to oppress the American public and force parents into vaccinating their children.

LBC has approached Ms Meschuk for comment.

Latest News

See more Latest News

New York governor Andrew Cuomo

Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations

Heavy showers could be on the way for Monday afternoon.

Thunderstorms to return across UK with heavy showers and potential flooding
David Lidstone, 81, in the woods of Canterbury, New Hampshire

Off-the-grid hermit ‘River Dave’ grateful for help after fire ravages home
The envelope was addressed to the pope.

Officers investigating three bullets sent to Pope in suspicious envelope
Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart among stars to perform at 9/11 benefit show
A woman walks past signs reading 'A ticket, a mask, a health pass' at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris

France’s coronavirus pass now required in restaurants and on trains

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures

Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures
The health service expert said it was a 'challenging' time for the NHS

NHS workers facing 'exhaustion' due to 'vicious circle' of staff shortages
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

Were you in the room when the PM threatened to demote Rishi Sunak?
Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'

Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'
Tom Swarbrick clashes with epidemiologist calling for Covid restrictions to continue

Tom Swarbrick clashes with epidemiologist calling for Covid restrictions to continue
Ash Sarkar: Archbishop's comments on 'London elite' don't add up

Ash Sarkar: Archbishop's comments on 'London elite' don't add up

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London