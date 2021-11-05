Anti-vaxxers clash with riot police as they 'dangerously' fire flares outside Parliament

By Megan Hinton

Hundreds of anti-vaxxers have clashed with police in central London during the annual Million Mask March protest.

Anti-establishment protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks made their way across London tonight setting of rockets, flares and fireworks.

The annual march is in its ninth year and sees protesters rallying against the government rules and more recently lockdown restrictions, mask wearing and vaccinations.

Protesters have been spotted setting Boris Johnson effigies alight in Trafalgar Square as well as setting off fireworks.

It has forced the Metropolitan police to erect barricades across the city and deploy officers in riot gear.

On twitter the Met Police said: "A crowd in Parliament Square have been dangerously lighting fireworks and rockets.

Protesters have been spotted setting Boris Johnson effigies alight. Picture: Alamy/social media

"Some have struck people or exploded near to the crowd, this could cause very serious injury. We have moved into the crowd to remove any fireworks and prevent people coming to harm."

The precautionary measures come after over 100 people were arrested at the march last year including Piers Corbyn, for breaching lockdown restrictions.

An Effigy of Boris Johnson has been set on fire in Trafalgar Square in London on the Million mask march.#BonfireNight 2021 pic.twitter.com/zh7O728YHP — Lord Simon (@LordSimon20) November 5, 2021

Mounting divisions and dog units and the National Police Air Service have also been called in to support officers after intelligence suggested "some groups are intent on causing disorder or targeting police officers with violence".

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors, said: "Residents and visitors to central London today can expect to see a higher number of police officers on duty throughout the course of the day.

"Officers are there to keep people safe and to respond quickly to any potential disorder of violence.

"Groups of course have the right to protest, but I am particularly concerned that some groups are specifically intending to travel into London to deliberately cause violence and disorder including targeting police officers.

"This will not be tolerated and our policing plan has been developed with this potential risk in mind. Our patrols will be highly visible and we will be working closely throughout the operation with the City of London Police and the British Transport Police."

