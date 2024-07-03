Police 'making enquiries' after mother admits helping end life of terminally ill son 40 years ago

3 July 2024, 16:44

Police are "making enquiries" after Antonya Cooper said she gave her cancer-stricken son a dose of morphine more than 40 years ago
Police are "making enquiries" after Antonya Cooper said she gave her cancer-stricken son a dose of morphine more than 40 years ago. Picture: Facebook

By Flaminia Luck

Police are "making enquiries" after a mother spoke of how she gave her cancer-stricken son a dose of morphine she believes "did quietly end his life" more than 40 years ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Antonya Cooper's son Hamish was five-years-old when he was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma - a rare childhood cancer - and aged seven when he died at home on December 1 1981.

Ms Cooper, a former chair of Neuroblastoma UK, who lives in Abingdon in Oxfordshire, said her young son had been "in a lot of pain" by the end of his life.

She told BBC Radio Oxford: "I gave him a large dose of morphine that did quietly end his life."

Thames Valley Police said it was "aware of reports relating to an apparent case of assisted dying of a seven-year-old boy in 1981".

The service added: "At this early stage, the force is making enquiries into these reports and is not in a position to comment further while these investigations continue."

Read more: Conservative predictions of a Labour 'supermajority' are an attempt of 'voter suppression', says Sir Keir Starmer

Antonya Cooper said she gave her cancer-stricken son a dose of morphine more than 40 years ago
Antonya Cooper said she gave her cancer-stricken son a dose of morphine more than 40 years ago. Picture: Facebook

Speaking about her final moments with her son, Ms Cooper told PA Real Life in May: "In the middle of the night, we were by his bedside.

"He was expressing that he had pain and I said, 'Would you like me to take the pain away?'

"He said, 'Yes please, Mama', and so I gave him a dose of morphine sulphate through his Hickman catheter.

"We had watched him brave through all that beastly treatment, we had had him for longer than the original prognosis, so the time was right."

Euthanasia - deliberately ending a person's life to relieve suffering - is illegal in England and could be prosecuted as murder or manslaughter.

As with all criminal offences, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) must follow the principles set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors when deciding whether to start or continue a prosecution.

Ms Cooper, who is now living with her own incurable cancer and has joined assisted dying clinic Dignitas, was asked by the BBC if she understood she was potentially admitting to manslaughter or murder and replied: "Yes."

She told the radio programme: "If they come 43 years after I have allowed Hamish to die peacefully, then I would have to face the consequences. But they would have to be quick, because I'm dying too."

Read more: ‘Scared’ Jay Slater fled Airbnb after ‘stealing £12k Rolex’, private investigator claims

Antonya Cooper said her young son had been "in a lot of pain" by the end of his life
Antonya Cooper said her young son had been "in a lot of pain" by the end of his life. Picture: Facebook

The conversation around assisted dying and calls for a change in the law has become louder in recent months, with legislation being considered in Scotland, the Isle of Man and Jersey.

Famous faces such as broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, who has previously described the current law as "increasingly unbearable", and presenter Dame Prue Leith, who called for "less pearl-clutching" and more constructive conversation on the issue, have spoken out on the subject.

In December, Dame Esther Rantzen - who has stage 4 lung cancer - revealed she had joined Dignitas.

The Childline founder and broadcaster has called for a free vote on assisted dying in Parliament.

Campaigners opposed to a change in the law have voiced concerns that legalising assisted dying could put pressure on vulnerable people to end their lives for fear of being a burden on others, and argue the disabled, elderly, sick or depressed could be especially at risk.

Join LBC for Britain Decides our election night coverage, starting Thursday at 10pm. Our flagship program will be led by Andrew Marr and Shelagh Fogarty, with The News Agents' Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall providing expert analysis as results unfold. This comprehensive seven-hour show will be broadcast live on LBC, Global Player, TikTok, and YouTube, with a simulcast on LBC News. Stay tuned for real-time updates and insightful commentary throughout this pivotal night in British politics.

'I want to go out with champagne and caviar' says Dame Esther Rantzen

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jay Slater's mother has revealed how she will use the money raised to find her son

Jay Slater's mother reveals how she will use £48,000 crowdfunder to support TikTok sleuths in search for missing son

Labour may have to raise inheritance tax, an adviser to Rachel Reeves has warned

Labour may have to hike inheritance tax or raid pensions, Rachel Reeves' adviser admits - but move will be 'unpopular'

Exclusive
Kitson's Butchers, Northallerton High Street

What's in Rishi Sunak's traditional Election Pie, ahead of his possible last supper as Prime Minister?

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the 'humanoids' had 'come in peace'.

Bizarre moment police pull over ‘UFO’ for traffic offence in ‘out of this world’ encounter

Andy Murray is teaming up with Emma Raducanu for the mixed doubles

Andy Murray teams up with Emma Raducanu for mixed doubles in final Wimbledon appearance

A man who strangled his wife for having an online affair before has been found guilty of murder

Husband who strangled wife and dumped her in river after TikTok affair found guilty of murder

Airline bosses have warned non-EU travellers could face delays at some EU airports due to new post-Brexit rules.

British holidaymakers face EU travel chaos as dozens of airports 'unprepared' for post-Brexit fingerprint rules

The results will be declared through the night

Election night key timings and hour-by-hour guide: When will we know who has won the General Election?

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin have been disqualified from being charity trustees by the Charity Commission

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore disqualified as charity trustee by Charity Commission

Exclusive
LBC can reveal Tristan Tate, the brother of Andrew Tate, is a key financial supporter of George Galloway

Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan, revealed as key financial supporter of George Galloway

Tourists who urinate in the sea in Marbella are set to face fines

Tourists in Marbella to be fined €750 if they urinate in the sea after strict summer rules approved

To make sure people feel comfortable, Ipsos allows the public to fill in their replica ballot privately as they leave their polling station.

The exit poll: what is it and how does it work?

The flight had to be diverted due to 'contaminated food' on the flight.

Delta Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing at JFK after passengers served ‘contaminated food’

The Conservatives describing a Labour landslide as "likely" is an attempt of "voter suppression", says Sir Keir

Conservative predictions of a Labour 'supermajority' are an attempt at 'voter suppression', Keir Starmer says

A 17-year-old on a school trip died after getting into difficulty off West Wittering beach

Boy, 17, dies during school trip to Sussex beach after ‘getting into difficulty’ in sea

Labour sees inheritance tax as an important way to reduce ‘intergenerational inequality’

Labour should use inheritance tax raid to 'ease intergenerational inequality', says frontbencher Darren Jones

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jay Slater has been missing since June 17

‘Scared’ Jay Slater fled Airbnb after ‘stealing £12k Rolex’, private investigator claims

Conservative cabinet minister Mel Stride has said a Labour landslide victory is “likely”

Labour heading for 'extraordinary' election landslide victory, minister says - as Braverman admits ‘it’s over’
Emily Stokes died after attending the festival.

Teenage girl, 17, dies after being ‘spiked’ at Dreamland festival as family pay tribute to 'kindest person ever'
The law won't apply in the UK

New cars to be fitted with automatic speed limiters across Europe from this week - can they be turned off?
Police at the scene of the accident in Dalston

Man fighting for life after getting trapped under a bus in Hackney

Michael Barrymore has claimed to have “new information” about the death of 31-year-old Stuart Lubbock

Michael Barrymore claims 'new information' about swimming pool death in 2001 could 'bring family peace'
Victims of inmate Linton Weirich (left) have slammed reports he will not face further punishment after he was allegedly filmed having sex with a female guard.

Victims of Wandsworth prison inmate ‘filmed having sex with guard’ slam reports he won't face police investigation
Marine Le Pen's party took 33 percent of the vote in the first round of voting

Over 200 French election candidates quit in attempt to block Marine Le Pen's far-Right National Rally in election
Reform Party leader Nigel Farage poses in the boxing ring during a visit to Clacton-on-Sea, England.

General Election LIVE: Fighting talk from party leaders as Labour reveal they may hike inheritance tax
Joe Biden had a torrid time at last week's CNN election debate

Joe Biden admits he almost fell asleep during disastrous CNN debate which sparked calls for him to step aside

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves
Princess Anne

Princess Anne breaks silence after being 'kicked in the head by a horse' and hospital stay with concussion
Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit