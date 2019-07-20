Moon Landing Anniversary: 50 Years Since Apollo 11 Mission

20 July 2019, 07:49 | Updated: 20 July 2019, 08:05

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin standing on moon
Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin standing on moon. Picture: Getty

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary since Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon.

The landing craft carrying the Apollo 11 Commander Neil Armstrong and fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin touched down on the moon on July 20th 1969.

Mr Armstrong made history as he placed his foot on the moon at 3.56am UK time on July 21st, making him the first human to ever step foot on anything that has not existed on or originated from the Earth.

Mr Aldrin followed a few moments later, as their colleague Michael Collins waiting in the Command Module in orbit around the moon.

At 5.44pm UK time on July 20th, the Apollo Lunar Module undocked from the Command Module and descended to the surface of the moon, where it landed in the Sea of Tranquility at 8.17pm.

About six hours later, Mr Armstrong emerged from the lander and uttered the words: "That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind."

Mr Aldrin then followed a few moments later, where the pair collected samples and conducted scientific experiments.

After spending about two hours on the surface of the moon, the two astronauts returned to the lander, which launched back to the Command Module ready for the return 225,623-mile journey back to the Earth.

