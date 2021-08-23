Appeal launched for BASE jumper who provoked massive emergency service response

23 August 2021, 10:44

The BASE jumper jumped from the Clifton Suspension Bridge on 18 July.
The BASE jumper jumped from the Clifton Suspension Bridge on 18 July. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Elizabeth Haigh

Avon and Somerset police have launched an appeal to try and identify a man who BASE jumped off the Clifton Suspension Bridge.

The incident took place at shortly after 9:30 pm on 18 July.

BASE is an acronym that stands for four categories of objects that BASE jumpers use: buildings, antennae, spans and earth. Base jumpers use parachutes to jump from great heights and land safely.

Avon and Somerset Police have released a CCTV image of the man they wish to speak to.

In a statement, the force said that, at the time, it was unclear whether the man had landed safely, which triggered a massive response from emergency services.

Read more: Police make arrest over brutal Gay Village attack

Police, fire crews, ambulances and the coastguard were all deployed to search the area for the jumper, which police say took up significant resources.

The Portway, a road that stretches from Salisbury to Silchester, was closed for almost two hours until a review of CCTV from the scene showed that the man had used a parachute.

Officers are now treating it as a public nuisance incident.

The public are urged to phone 101 and provide reference number 5221162566 if they recognise the man in the image.

