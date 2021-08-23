Appeal launched for BASE jumper who provoked massive emergency service response

The BASE jumper jumped from the Clifton Suspension Bridge on 18 July. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Elizabeth Haigh

Avon and Somerset police have launched an appeal to try and identify a man who BASE jumped off the Clifton Suspension Bridge.

The incident took place at shortly after 9:30 pm on 18 July.

BASE is an acronym that stands for four categories of objects that BASE jumpers use: buildings, antennae, spans and earth. Base jumpers use parachutes to jump from great heights and land safely.

Avon and Somerset Police have released a CCTV image of the man they wish to speak to.

In a statement, the force said that, at the time, it was unclear whether the man had landed safely, which triggered a massive response from emergency services.

Do you know this man?



We’d like to speak to him in connection with a public nuisance incident in which a man BASE jumped off the Clifton Suspension Bridge.



It prompted a large emergency services response at the time as it was unclear he'd landed safely.https://t.co/vcO4m7MqkQ pic.twitter.com/HecrFTTquA — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) August 23, 2021

Police, fire crews, ambulances and the coastguard were all deployed to search the area for the jumper, which police say took up significant resources.

The Portway, a road that stretches from Salisbury to Silchester, was closed for almost two hours until a review of CCTV from the scene showed that the man had used a parachute.

Officers are now treating it as a public nuisance incident.

The public are urged to phone 101 and provide reference number 5221162566 if they recognise the man in the image.