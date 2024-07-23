Urgent appeal after man absconds from mental health facility

Abderrahmane Ariba, 30, absconded a mental health facility while on an escorted walk. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Police are urgently appealing for help to find a man who has absconded from a mental health facility in Beckenham, south London.

Abderrahmane Ariba, 30, was last seen at about 9:30am on Sunday, 21 July while on an escorted walk.

Officers believe he has travelled to the Marble Arch area of Westminster and Croydon since he was last seen.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

He is described as 5ft 5ins tall and of large build.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue polka dot T-shirt, black tracksuit trousers and black trainers.

Members of the public are advised not to approach him.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the force and for an immediate sighting call 999.