Bishop leads calls for Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to resign over 'failures' to stop abuse

11 November 2024, 17:53 | Updated: 11 November 2024, 18:34

Justin Welby’s position at the Church of England has been described as ‘untenable’
Justin Welby’s position at the Church of England has been described as ‘untenable’. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A Church of England bishop has joined calls for the Archbishop of Canterbury to resign after a damning report into a prolific child abuser associated with the Church.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Bishop of Newcastle, Helen-Ann Hartley, is now the highest-ranking Church official to urge the Most Rev Justin Welby to step down, following a "horrific, horrendous, and shocking" report.

Mr. Welby faces growing pressure to resign over a damning report into a barrister thought to have been the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church of England.

Last week, revelations came to light that he did not adequately follow up on reports of John Smyth QC’s “abhorrent” abuse involving more than 100 boys and young men.

The Makin review into the abuse concluded that he might have been brought to justice had the Archbishop of Canterbury formally reported it to police a decade ago.

Now, Bishop Hartley has described the Archbishop’s position “untenable” to the BBC.

She said the institution risked losing its "moral voice" if the situation persisted.

A victim of Smyth described the failure to act as a “dereliction of duty” and a betrayal of victims.

Bishop of Newcastle, Helen-Ann Hartley
Bishop Hartley called Welby's position “untenable”. Picture: Getty

Bishop Hartley also shared a letter she received from the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Archbishop of York a few days before the publication of the Makin report.

In the social media post, she accuses the pair of the use of "coercive language" and a "complete lack of awareness of how power dynamics operate".

She stated: “Following my call for the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury I need to share the contents of a letter I received from both the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Archbishop of York a matter of days before the publication of the Makin Report.

“It is my considered view that the letter I received from both Archbishops sent to me in such close proximity to the publication of the Makin review (regardless of its intended publication date) signifies a wider and systemic dysfunction of how the hierarchy of The Church of England has dealt with matters of safeguarding and most particularly the impact of church-related abuse on victims and survivors.

"Moreover, the archbishops’ use of what I experienced as coercive language when I read their letter indicates a complete lack of awareness of how power dynamics operate in the life of the Church.

“The decision to make this letter and its response public has not been taken lightly. Quite simply it is the right thing to do.”

Ms Hartley told the BBC: "I think that it's very hard for the church as the national, the established church, to continue to have a moral voice in any way, shape or form in our nation when we cannot get our own house in order with regard to something as critically important, something that would be asked of any institution, let alone the church, which is meant to have the gospel of Jesus Christ looking out for the most vulnerable in our midst.

"We are in danger of losing complete credibility on that front."

Of Mr Welby, she said: "I think, sadly, his position is untenable, so I think he should resign."

She said while his resignation is "not going to solve the problem", it would be "a very clear indication that a line has been drawn, and that we must move towards independence of safeguarding".

Helen
Helen-Ann Hartley said the institution risked losing its "moral voice" if the situation persisted. Picture: X

'Dereliction of duty'

Andrew Morse, 63, was abused by Smyth as a teenager.

The report found the crimes perpetrated against him could have been exposed in 2013 if the archbishop had followed up to ensure the police investigated concerns.

Mr Morse described the failure to act in 2013 was a “dereliction of duty” and a betrayal of victims.

He has called on Welby to resign.

He told The Telegraph: “I think it feels like he prioritised his position and the reputation of his church above the plight of the victims and, because Smyth was still alive at that time, above other potential victims as well.”

He added: “Yes, I do think he should resign.

“He knew in 2013, he knew the set-up, the victim group and the place where we were groomed, all the way back to the 1980s.

“But I think he’s admitted himself he showed a complete lack of energy in his actions and I think if he knew in 2013 and he failed to stop Smyth then, it’s very poor that he waited until the publication of a report in 2024 to consider his own position.”

When the report was published Mr Welby admitted he had considered resigning but decided not to after taking advice from "senior colleagues"
When the report was published Mr Welby admitted he had considered resigning but decided not to after taking advice from "senior colleagues". Picture: Alamy

A petition by some members of the General Synod - the church's parliament - has gathered more than 1,500 signatures urging Justin Welby to stand down over his "failures" to alert authorities about John Smyth QC's "abhorrent" abuse of children and young men.

The church leader has "lost the confidence of his clergy" and "his position is completely untenable", a vicar within the church said.

Read more: Manhunt underway after shooting leaves one dead and two injured in south east London

Read more: Liam Payne suspect breaks silence over links to star in the days before he died in fall from hotel balcony

Mr Welby, speaking to Channel Four when the report was published, said he had been giving resignation "a lot of thought for actually quite a long time".

But he added: "I have given it (resigning) a lot of thought and have taken advice as recently as this morning from senior colleagues, and, no, I am not going to resign."

Following the petition's launch, Mr Welby said he "reiterates his horror at the scale of John Smyth's egregious abuse, as reflected in his public apology", repeated that he does not intend to resign and said he "hopes the Makin Review supports the ongoing work of building a safer church here and around the world".

Justin Welby Archbishop of Canterbury is facing calls to resign
Justin Welby Archbishop of Canterbury is facing calls to resign. Picture: Alamy

Smyth died aged 75 in Cape Town in 2018 while under investigation by Hampshire Police, and so was "never bought to justice for the abuse", the review said.

Across five decades in three different countries and involving as many as 130 boys and young men in the UK and Africa, Smyth is said to have subjected his victims to traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks, permanently marking their lives.

The Archbishop said he had "no idea or suspicion of this abuse" before 2013 but acknowledged the review had found that after its wider exposure that year he had "personally failed to ensure" it was "energetically investigated".

Mr Welby knew Smyth because of his attendance at Iwerne Christian camps in the 1970s, but the review said there was no evidence that he had "maintained any significant contact" with the barrister in later years.

It said while he knew him and "did have reason to have some concern about him", this was not the same as suspecting he had committed severe abuses, and concluded it was "not possible to establish" whether Mr Welby knew of the severity of the abuses in the UK before 2013.

John Smyth QC is believed to be the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church of England
John Smyth QC is believed to be the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church of England. Picture: Channel 4 News

The report said Smyth "could and should have been formally reported to the police in the UK, and to authorities in South Africa (church authorities and potentially the police) by church officers, including a diocesan bishop and Justin Welby in 2013''.

It said "had that been done, on the balance of probabilities" Smyth could have been brought to justice "at a much earlier point" than the Hampshire Police investigation in early 2017.

It added: "Opportunities to establish whether he continued to pose an abusive threat in South Africa were missed because of these inactions by senior church officers."

The petition states: "Given his role in allowing abuse to continue, we believe that his continuing as the Archbishop of Canterbury is no longer tenable.

"We must see change, for the sake of survivors, for the protection of the vulnerable, and for the good of the Church-and we share this determination across our traditions.

"With sadness we do not think there is any alternative to his immediate resignation if the process of change and healing is to start now."

Giles Fraser, vicar of St Anne's in Kew, west London, described it as a "terrible situation".

He told BBC Radio Four's Today programme: There's a petition going round now, which many people are signing and this is from all parts of the church.

"I'm afraid he's really lost the confidence of his clergy, he's lost the confidence of many of his bishops and his position is completely untenable."

Dr Joanne Grenfell, the Church of England's lead safeguarding bishop - speaking over the weekend, refused to say whether Mr Welby should resign.

She said she welcomed his apology "personally apologising for what he described as his failures after 2013 to really ensure energetically enough that this was followed through".

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer declined to say whether he thought the archbishop should quit.

He told reporters: "That's a matter really for the church rather than for me."

Marcus Walker, rector at St Bartholomew the Great in central London, said: "I cannot see how Justin Welby survives this"
Marcus Walker, rector at St Bartholomew the Great in central London, said: "I cannot see how Justin Welby survives this". Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full line-up confirmed with days to go until new series

I'm A Celeb 2024 line-up confirmed: Full list of stars entering the jungle including Coleen Rooney and Tulisa

Gary Lineker is to leave Match Of The Day after 25 years

Gary Lineker 'to leave Match of the Day' at the end of the football season

Former choirmaster and teacher David Pickthall

Former teacher jailed for dozens of child sex offences spanning 40 years

Footage showed the pair tumble down the flight of stairs before Kanjo grips the woman’s necklaces

WATCH: Moment Syrian asylum seeker pushes 91-year-old down stairs after violent mugging

Karam Kanjo, 26, was captured on CCTV assaulting the elderly woman

Fury in Sweden after Syrian asylum seeker pushes 91-year-old down stairs after violently mugging her

Andy Leek

Dexys Midnight Runners star Andy Leek dies aged 66 - just days after wedding

Officers were called to reports of a number of people stabbed at East Street Market in Walworth on Sunday

Man cries ‘it’s the end of my life’ after being fatally stabbed in London market ‘machete’ attack

Harry has paid tribute to veterans

Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to 'fellow veterans' in rare statement to mark Armistice Day

Klopp with David Coote at a Liverpool v Burnley game in 2020

Premier League ref David Coote suspended after 'launching X-rated rant against Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp'

Oxford Street Security In London

'I was held at knifepoint': One in six shopworkers assaulted by customers

A bride was left devastated after only five guests attended her wedding despite her sending invitations to 75 people

Bride left devastated after no one turns up to her wedding

The 'skip forward' voyage will last up to four years.

Cruise company offers four-year 'skip forward' voyage for Americans to avoid Donald Trump's presidency

Derriford Hospital

Pensioner, 87, dies after being blown off her feet by helicopter after hospital visit

The identity of the fan who mocked the death of George Baldock has been revealed

Sheffield Wednesday fan who mocked death of George Baldock named as police launch probe

Patrick Ruane encouraged violence towards Prof Sir Chris Whitty

Covid denier jailed for five years after suggesting ‘whacking’ Chris Whitty with a rounders bat

Justin Welby’s position at the Church of England has been described as ‘untenable’ by a senior member of the church

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby under growing pressure to resign over Church abuse scandal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shoppers queued for hours to get themselves a bargain in the sale

Top of the pots: Le Creuset sale sparks four-hour long queues as police called in to manage crowds
Patrick Ruane, 55, was found guilty at the Old Bailey of two charges of encouraging terrorism

Covid conspiracy theorist jailed for terrorism offences after encouraging violence against Chris Whitty
Driving without insurance is illegal

Worst areas in Britain for uninsured drivers revealed, with one city dominating list

Millions of Brits fell silent to honour the fallen on Monday.

'We will remember them': Nation falls silent as millions of Brits remember the fallen for Armistice Day
Keir Starmer has attended Armistice Day events in Paris

Starmer becomes first British leader since Churchill to attend Armistice Day ceremony in France
Former soldier Daniel Khalife has pleaded guilty part way through his trial at Woolwich Crown Court to escaping from HMP Wandsworth

Former soldier Daniel Khalife admits escaping from Wandsworth Prison part way through trial
UK’s oldest World War II Veteran honoured with hundreds of handmade poppies in Armistice Day display.

UK’s oldest Second World War veteran honoured with hundreds of handmade poppies in Armistice Day display
Liam died in a fall from a hotel balcony on October 16.

Liam Payne suspect breaks silence over links to star in the days before he died in fall from hotel balcony
Putin and Trump in 2019

Putin has 'no plans' to speak to Trump, as Kremlin slams claims that US urged Russia not to escalate Ukraine war
Joe Biden stumbled as he went on a seaside walk with his wife Jill.

WATCH: Moment 81-year-old Joe Biden stumbles on sandy beach during seaside getaway

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Duchess Sophie made a sweet gesture to Princess Kate at the end of the Remembrance Day service

Duchess Sophie's tender gesture to Kate as pair appear on Cenotaph balcony in royal return to duties
King Charles leads two-minute silence as he joins 10,000 veterans for Remembrance Day services

King Charles leads nation in two-minute silence as he joins 10,000 veterans at Cenotaph for Remembrance Day service
Prince Andrew under mounting pressure to reveal mystery financier who helped avoid Royal Lodge eviction

Prince Andrew under mounting pressure to reveal mystery financier who helped him dodge Royal Lodge eviction

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News