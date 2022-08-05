Archie Battersbee's family lose hospice bid after mum's plea that he 'dies with dignity'

Archie Battersbee will not be moved to a hospice. Picture: Various

By Daisy Stephens

Archie Battersbee's family have lost a bid to move him to a hospice before life support is turned off, after his mother pleaded with the High Court that her son should 'die with dignity'.

Ms Justice Theis said the Court considered the wishes of the family, the reasonings for them, the hospice's facilities, the likely wishes of Archie himself and the risks involved in the transfer.

"Archie’s best interests must remain at the core of any conclusions reached by this court," she said.

"I am satisfied that when looking at the balancing exercise again his best interests remain as set out on 15 July 2022, that he should remain at the hospital when treatment is withdrawn."

Judge Theis said the Court recognised "the enormity of what lays ahead for Archie’s parents and the family".

"Their unconditional love and dedication to Archie is a golden thread that runs through this case," she said in the ruling.

"I hope now Archie can be afforded the opportunity for him to die in peaceful circumstances, with the family who meant so much to him as he clearly does to them."

Archie's family are not able to appeal to the High Court, but they can go to the Court of Appeal directly.

A stay has been put in place preventing the removal of treatment until 2pm on Friday, meaning the family have until 1.30pm to lodge the appeal.

A doctor who has been involved with Archie's care since April said moving him to a hospice carried a number of risks including human error resulting in tubes being dislodged and the mechanical failure of equipment.

Judge Theis said she agreed that the risks for transferring Archie were "major and unpredictable".

Archie has been in a coma since April. Picture: Alamy

Twelve-year-old Archie was found unconscious at his home on April 7.

He suffered catastrophic brain injuries and doctors at The Royal London Hospital believe he is brain stem dead.

But his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, have been fighting his case for months now, saying he has a heartbeat and wants care to continue.

After a last-ditch attempt to keep him alive failed on Wednesday, Archie's parents appealed to the High Court to allow their son to be allowed to die in a hospice.

Barts NHS Trust previously opposed the decision, saying Archie's condition was too unstable.

The Trust also said a High Court order made on July 15 requires Archie to remain at the Royal London while treatment is withdrawn.

Doctors believe Archie is brain stem dead. Picture: Alamy

Archie Battersbee: A timeline

April 7: Ms Dance finds Archie unconscious at their Southend home. He is taken to hospital with traumatic head injuries.

Ms Dance finds Archie unconscious at their Southend home. He is taken to hospital with traumatic head injuries. April 26: Barts NHS Trust say they think it is "highly likely" the youngster is dead and begin High Court proceedings to do a brain stem test and withdraw care. Ms Dance and Mr Battersbee raise concerns.

Barts NHS Trust say they think it is "highly likely" the youngster is dead and begin High Court proceedings to do a brain stem test and withdraw care. Ms Dance and Mr Battersbee raise concerns. May 16: A nerve stimulation test is carried out. There is no response.

A nerve stimulation test is carried out. There is no response. June 13: A High Court judge rules Archie is dead and says doctors can stop treating him. A week later Archie's parents are granted permission to appeal.

A High Court judge rules Archie is dead and says doctors can stop treating him. A week later Archie's parents are granted permission to appeal. July 15: Another judge agrees with the NHS Trust, saying medical evidence was "compelling and unanimous" and and that there is "no hope at all of recovery". This order includes a stipulation that Archie must remain at The Royal London Hospital while care is withdrawn.

Another judge agrees with the NHS Trust, saying medical evidence was "compelling and unanimous" and and that there is "no hope at all of recovery". This order includes a stipulation that Archie must remain at The Royal London Hospital while care is withdrawn. July 25: Three judges at the Court of Appeal rule doctors can lawfully stop providing life support treatment. Three days later the family fail to persuade the Supreme Court to intervene.

Three judges at the Court of Appeal rule doctors can lawfully stop providing life support treatment. Three days later the family fail to persuade the Supreme Court to intervene. July 29: The family appeal to a UN committee to step in.

The family appeal to a UN committee to step in. July 31: The Royal London says Archie's treatment will be withdrawn on August 1 at 2pm - but the Court of Appeal grants a hearing for 11am on the same day after the UN committee asked treatment to be continued while it examined the case.

The Royal London says Archie's treatment will be withdrawn on August 1 at 2pm - but the Court of Appeal grants a hearing for 11am on the same day after the UN committee asked treatment to be continued while it examined the case. August 1: The Court of Appeal rejects the UN request and says Archie's treatment will end at midday on August 2.

The Court of Appeal rejects the UN request and says Archie's treatment will end at midday on August 2. August 2: Archie's parents are refused permission to appeal to the ruling at the Supreme Court, and are told care will begin to be withdrawn at 11am on August 3 unless the family submit an application to the European Court of Human Rights by 9am on that day - which they do.

Archie's parents are refused permission to appeal to the ruling at the Supreme Court, and are told care will begin to be withdrawn at 11am on August 3 unless the family submit an application to the European Court of Human Rights by 9am on that day - which they do. August 3: The European Court refuses the application and Archie's family change tack, saying they will ask the High Court to allow him to be moved to a hospice. They formally lodge High Court proceedings on August 4.

The European Court refuses the application and Archie's family change tack, saying they will ask the High Court to allow him to be moved to a hospice. They formally lodge High Court proceedings on August 4. August 4: The High Court refuses a bid to have Archie moved to a hospice.

Archie Battersbee's mum warns children of the risks of dangerous online 'challenges'. Picture: LBC

On Thursday Ms Dance told LBC she wanted people to use Archie's tragic case as a warning against online challenges.

She believes Archie was taking part in a "choking" or "blackout" challenge, where children are encouraged to cut off oxygen until they pass out.

"[It's] heart-breaking, because I think, if I'd known about these challenges I could have had that conversation with him even the day before," she told LBC.

"And I know that I would have been really firm with that conversation, and we wouldn't be here now."

She went on: "If you have to use Archie as the topic to address it, just please sit down with your children with regards to these online challenges.

"Once you look into it, they're so frightening."

At least seven children in the US and Europe, aged between 8-12, are thought to have died whilst attempting similar challenges.