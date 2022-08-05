Archie Battersbee's family lose hospice bid after mum's plea that he 'dies with dignity'

5 August 2022, 11:35 | Updated: 5 August 2022, 12:30

Archie Battersbee will not be moved to a hospice
Archie Battersbee will not be moved to a hospice. Picture: Various

By Daisy Stephens

Archie Battersbee's family have lost a bid to move him to a hospice before life support is turned off, after his mother pleaded with the High Court that her son should 'die with dignity'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Justice Theis said the Court considered the wishes of the family, the reasonings for them, the hospice's facilities, the likely wishes of Archie himself and the risks involved in the transfer.

"Archie’s best interests must remain at the core of any conclusions reached by this court," she said.

"I am satisfied that when looking at the balancing exercise again his best interests remain as set out on 15 July 2022, that he should remain at the hospital when treatment is withdrawn."

Judge Theis said the Court recognised "the enormity of what lays ahead for Archie’s parents and the family".

"Their unconditional love and dedication to Archie is a golden thread that runs through this case," she said in the ruling.

"I hope now Archie can be afforded the opportunity for him to die in peaceful circumstances, with the family who meant so much to him as he clearly does to them."

Archie's family are not able to appeal to the High Court, but they can go to the Court of Appeal directly.

A stay has been put in place preventing the removal of treatment until 2pm on Friday, meaning the family have until 1.30pm to lodge the appeal.

Read more: Archie Battersbee’s mum begs parents to use her son as a warning against 'online challenges'

Read more: Let my Archie die in peace: 'Heartbroken' mum's plea to let 'brain-dead' son spend final moments in hospice

A doctor who has been involved with Archie's care since April said moving him to a hospice carried a number of risks including human error resulting in tubes being dislodged and the mechanical failure of equipment.

Judge Theis said she agreed that the risks for transferring Archie were "major and unpredictable".

Archie has been in a coma since April
Archie has been in a coma since April. Picture: Alamy

Twelve-year-old Archie was found unconscious at his home on April 7.

He suffered catastrophic brain injuries and doctors at The Royal London Hospital believe he is brain stem dead.

But his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, have been fighting his case for months now, saying he has a heartbeat and wants care to continue.

After a last-ditch attempt to keep him alive failed on Wednesday, Archie's parents appealed to the High Court to allow their son to be allowed to die in a hospice.

Barts NHS Trust previously opposed the decision, saying Archie's condition was too unstable.

The Trust also said a High Court order made on July 15 requires Archie to remain at the Royal London while treatment is withdrawn.

Doctors believe Archie is brain stem dead
Doctors believe Archie is brain stem dead. Picture: Alamy

Archie Battersbee: A timeline

  • April 7: Ms Dance finds Archie unconscious at their Southend home. He is taken to hospital with traumatic head injuries.
  • April 26: Barts NHS Trust say they think it is "highly likely" the youngster is dead and begin High Court proceedings to do a brain stem test and withdraw care. Ms Dance and Mr Battersbee raise concerns.
  • May 16: A nerve stimulation test is carried out. There is no response.
  • June 13: A High Court judge rules Archie is dead and says doctors can stop treating him. A week later Archie's parents are granted permission to appeal.
  • July 15: Another judge agrees with the NHS Trust, saying medical evidence was "compelling and unanimous" and and that there is "no hope at all of recovery". This order includes a stipulation that Archie must remain at The Royal London Hospital while care is withdrawn.
  • July 25: Three judges at the Court of Appeal rule doctors can lawfully stop providing life support treatment. Three days later the family fail to persuade the Supreme Court to intervene.
  • July 29: The family appeal to a UN committee to step in.
  • July 31: The Royal London says Archie's treatment will be withdrawn on August 1 at 2pm - but the Court of Appeal grants a hearing for 11am on the same day after the UN committee asked treatment to be continued while it examined the case.
  • August 1: The Court of Appeal rejects the UN request and says Archie's treatment will end at midday on August 2.
  • August 2: Archie's parents are refused permission to appeal to the ruling at the Supreme Court, and are told care will begin to be withdrawn at 11am on August 3 unless the family submit an application to the European Court of Human Rights by 9am on that day - which they do.
  • August 3: The European Court refuses the application and Archie's family change tack, saying they will ask the High Court to allow him to be moved to a hospice. They formally lodge High Court proceedings on August 4.
  • August 4: The High Court refuses a bid to have Archie moved to a hospice.
Archie Battersbee's mum warns children of the risks of dangerous online 'challenges'.
Archie Battersbee's mum warns children of the risks of dangerous online 'challenges'. Picture: LBC

On Thursday Ms Dance told LBC she wanted people to use Archie's tragic case as a warning against online challenges.

She believes Archie was taking part in a "choking" or "blackout" challenge, where children are encouraged to cut off oxygen until they pass out.

"[It's] heart-breaking, because I think, if I'd known about these challenges I could have had that conversation with him even the day before," she told LBC.

"And I know that I would have been really firm with that conversation, and we wouldn't be here now."

Read more: Mum of Archie Battersbee urges Health Sec to 'act immediately' to keep her son alive

She went on: "If you have to use Archie as the topic to address it, just please sit down with your children with regards to these online challenges.

"Once you look into it, they're so frightening."

At least seven children in the US and Europe, aged between 8-12, are thought to have died whilst attempting similar challenges.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alex Jones who was ordered to pay $4.1 to the family of a Sandy Hook victim

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ordered to pay $4.1million over false Sandy Hook claims

Rebecca Dykes was killed in 2017

Brit govt worker raped and killed by Uber driver who dumped her body by the road

Marmaris

British woman killed and husband critical after speedboat crash in Turkey

Temperatures could hit the mid 30s next week

Brace for another heatwave: UK to bake in mid-30C temperatures next week

Shapps wants to ease rules for HGV driving to solve driver shortages

'Brexit bonus' plan to allow motorists to drive HGVs without extra tests to help solve driver shortages

Amelia's family wants to raise £140,000 for her treatment

'Miracle she's alive': Brit teenager gored by bison and paralysed on second day of US trip

Putin's health has been heavily speculated on since the invasion of Ukraine began

Ukraine spy boss says Putin is using a body double 'because his ears changed' amid health claims

Charity Mermaids has changed the titles of Mr Men books to promote gender neutral terms.

Trans children charity shares mock ups of Mr Men characters with gender neutral terms

Uoc Van Nguyen, 31 (top left), Cuong Van Chu, 39, (top right), Nam Thanh Le, 21 (bottom left) and Duong Van Nguyen, 29 (bottom right), were all believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building.

Four Vietnamese migrants feared dead named by police after human remains found inside scorched mill

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have clashed over the recession warning.

Truss says recession 'not inevitable' as Tory leadership hopefuls clash over Bank's dire economic warning

Exclusive
Former Director of the CIA General David Patraeus tells Tom Swarbrick that the UK's response to the war in Ukraine has been 'the manifestation of Global Britain'.

UK response to Ukraine war 'the manifestation of Global Britain', says ex CIA boss

Love Island Star Kem Cetinay was involved in a horror crash.

Love Island star Kem Cetinay involved in horror crash that left motorcyclist dead

Keir Starmer broke MP's conduct rules after he failed to register a range of gifts including football and food festival tickets

Keir Starmer breached code of conduct after failing to register football and food festival tickets

Mackenzie Croxford-Cook has been named as the 14-year-old boy who died in a tragic fairground accident in Dover.

Pictured: Schoolboy, 14, killed in Dover after 'boarding fairground ride while park was closed'

A new map has revealed the every area in the UK at risk from a hosepipe ban

Drought map reveals areas in the UK at risk from a hosepipe ban as second heatwave looms

The Bank of England is hiking interest rates to tackle soaring inflation

What the Bank of England's interest rate hike could mean for you and your money

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus – Tue Feb 15, 2022

20 Covid-19 linked deaths recorded in latest weekly figures

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, centre, with a congressional delegation Raja Krishnamoorthi, left, and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Gregory Meeks, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on Friday, August 5, 2022

China cannot stop US officials from visiting Taiwan, says Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi

China sanctions US house speaker Nancy Pelosi over Taiwan visit

Antony Blinken

Blinken: Chinese military drills mark ‘significant escalation’

Firefighting equipment

Berlin forest fire contained – but ammo dump remains a problem

Newtown Shooting-Infowars

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than four million dollars

Grain ship

Three more ships carrying grain depart Ukrainian ports

Fire damaged pub

Fire at music pub in eastern Thailand kills at least 13

The artwork

Lost Banksy painting created in West Bank resurfaces in Tel Aviv gallery

Kevin Spacey arrives for his court case

Kevin Spacey appeal to overturn £25.5 million US arbitration award denied

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family
James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis
James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch again

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London