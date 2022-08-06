Breaking News

Archie Battersbee dies after life support switched off as devastated mum says she is proud of him

Archie Battersbee has died, his family announced in a tearful statement to the press. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Archie Battersbee is dead after his life support was withdrawn, his family has said.

His family had tried to keep his support going but were ruled against by judges, who found it to be in his best interest to have it withdrawn. Life support was due to be taken off at 10am.

His mother Hollie Dance said he died at 12.15pm and she was the "proudest mum in the world" as she fought back tears outside the Royal London Hospital.

"He was such a beautiful little boy. He fought right until the very end and I am so proud to be his mum," she added.

Ella Rose Carter, the fiance of Archie's older brother, Tom, said: "He was taken off medication at 10am and his stats remained stable until two hours after they removed ventilation and he went completely blue.

"There is absolutely nothing dignified about watching a family member or a child suffocate.

"No family should ever have to go through what we have been through. It's barbaric."

Hollie Dance fought tears as she announced her son had died. Picture: Alamy

Ms Dance and Ms Carter then hugged as they cried into each others' shoulders.

The 12-year-old, who was found unconscious in April after apparently trying an online challenge, was considered to be brain stem dead by doctors.

He has suffered catastrophic brain damage and his mother has since told LBC how she wants to raise awareness about dangerous online crazes.

She told LBC this week: "[It's] heart-breaking, because I think, if I'd known about these challenges I could have had that conversation with him even the day before. And I know that I would have been really firm with that conversation, and we wouldn't be here now."

She said: "If you have to use Archie as the topic to address it, just please sit down with your children with regards to these online challenges.

"Once you look into it, they're so frightening."

Mourners had gathered outside the east London hospital to light candles at a memorial for Archie.

