Breaking News

Boy, 12, who doctors think is brain-dead should be tested to establish state, judge rules

Archie Battersbee, 12, 12, who's mother Hollie Dance, 46, is at the centre of a High Court life-treatment dispute has urged a judge to give the youngster "more time". Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A judge has backed testing to determine whether a 12-year-old boy who suffered "catastrophic" brain damage in an incident at home is brain-dead, despite his mother begging for "more time".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot concluded that a brain-stem test would be in Archie Battersbee's best interests, at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Friday.

Specialists treating 12-year-old Archie, of Southend, Essex, think it is "highly likely" the youngster is dead, and say life-support treatment should stop.

Bosses at the hospital's governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, asked the judge to rule that a brain-stem test would be in Archie's best interests.

A specialist told the judge that the brain stem was responsible for the functions which kept people alive.

Read more: Coleen admits marriage troubles and Wagatha Christie sting was 'last resort' after leaks

Read more: Smiling Queen brushes off health fears to watch her beloved horses compete

Archie Battersbee has not regained consciousness since suffering "catastrophic" brain damage last month. Picture: Alamy

Archie's mother Hollie Dance, 46, has begged for "more time" for her gymnastic-loving son.

"Everyone is in such a rush," she said.

"I'm asking the judge to just give him more time - give him time to fight back."

She added: "It's only been five weeks - it took me longer to get over the flu. What's the rush?"

Read more: Boris 'still hasn't apologised' after Nazanin told PM she 'lived in shadow of his words'

Archie Battersbee, 12, from Southend, Essex. Picture: Alamy

Miss Dance has told how she found Archie with a ligature over his head on April 7, and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

Miss Dance and Archie's father Paul Battersbee, 56, who are separated, have concerns about doctors' proposals and want treatment to continue.

ollie Dance, mother of Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old boy at the centre of a High Court life-treatment dispute, who has urged a judge to give the youngster "more time". Picture: Alamy

They questioned the reliability of the test, feared that it could cause more damage and asked why Archie, who lives with his mother, was not receiving treatment to relieve swelling on his brain.

"The family as well as the clinicians need to know the results of this test," said Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, in her ruling on Friday.

"I understand on a human level the family's anguish.

"Anyone can appreciate how much they must dread the result."

Barrister Bruno Quintavalle, who represented Archie's family, told the judge: "The family will need some time to reflect on things."

Miss Dance, who wept as the ruling was delivered, and Mr Battersbee left the hearing without commenting to reporters.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot oversaw a private hearing but said Archie could be named in media reports of the case.

A campaign organisation called the Christian Legal Centre said it is supporting Archie's family.