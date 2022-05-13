Breaking News

Boy, 12, who doctors think is brain-dead should be tested to establish state, judge rules

13 May 2022, 19:32 | Updated: 13 May 2022, 20:23

Archie Battersbee, 12, 12, who&squot;s mother Hollie Dance, 46, is at the centre of a High Court life-treatment dispute has urged a judge to give the youngster "more time".
Archie Battersbee, 12, 12, who's mother Hollie Dance, 46, is at the centre of a High Court life-treatment dispute has urged a judge to give the youngster "more time". Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A judge has backed testing to determine whether a 12-year-old boy who suffered "catastrophic" brain damage in an incident at home is brain-dead, despite his mother begging for "more time".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot concluded that a brain-stem test would be in Archie Battersbee's best interests, at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Friday.

Specialists treating 12-year-old Archie, of Southend, Essex, think it is "highly likely" the youngster is dead, and say life-support treatment should stop.

Bosses at the hospital's governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, asked the judge to rule that a brain-stem test would be in Archie's best interests.

A specialist told the judge that the brain stem was responsible for the functions which kept people alive.

Read more: Coleen admits marriage troubles and Wagatha Christie sting was 'last resort' after leaks

Read more: Smiling Queen brushes off health fears to watch her beloved horses compete

Archie Battersbee has not regained consciousness since suffering "catastrophic" brain damage last month.
Archie Battersbee has not regained consciousness since suffering "catastrophic" brain damage last month. Picture: Alamy

Archie's mother Hollie Dance, 46, has begged for "more time" for her gymnastic-loving son.

"Everyone is in such a rush," she said.

"I'm asking the judge to just give him more time - give him time to fight back."

She added: "It's only been five weeks - it took me longer to get over the flu. What's the rush?"

Read more: Boris 'still hasn't apologised' after Nazanin told PM she 'lived in shadow of his words'

Archie Battersbee, 12, from Southend, Essex.
Archie Battersbee, 12, from Southend, Essex. Picture: Alamy

Miss Dance has told how she found Archie with a ligature over his head on April 7, and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

Miss Dance and Archie's father Paul Battersbee, 56, who are separated, have concerns about doctors' proposals and want treatment to continue.

ollie Dance, mother of Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old boy at the centre of a High Court life-treatment dispute, who has urged a judge to give the youngster "more time".
ollie Dance, mother of Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old boy at the centre of a High Court life-treatment dispute, who has urged a judge to give the youngster "more time". Picture: Alamy

They questioned the reliability of the test, feared that it could cause more damage and asked why Archie, who lives with his mother, was not receiving treatment to relieve swelling on his brain.

"The family as well as the clinicians need to know the results of this test," said Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, in her ruling on Friday.

"I understand on a human level the family's anguish.

"Anyone can appreciate how much they must dread the result."

Barrister Bruno Quintavalle, who represented Archie's family, told the judge: "The family will need some time to reflect on things."

Miss Dance, who wept as the ruling was delivered, and Mr Battersbee left the hearing without commenting to reporters.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot oversaw a private hearing but said Archie could be named in media reports of the case.

A campaign organisation called the Christian Legal Centre said it is supporting Archie's family.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Cornish pub is called The Star Inn at Vogue

Vogue threatens to sue 200-year-old Cornish pub in tiny hamlet with same name

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has spoken with Boris Johnson at Downing Street.

Boris 'still hasn't apologised' after Nazanin told PM she 'lived in shadow of his words'

The UK could see a new record set for the hottest day of the year.

Brits to bask in 24C scorcher this weekend as first taste of summer arrives

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson with party colleagues, speaking at the podium in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont before entering the Assembly Chamber to sign the Roll of Membership.

DUP 'sends message to EU' as it blocks formation of NI Assembly over Brexit deal

Serial killer Levi Bellfield is currently serving life in prison

Levi Bellfield’s fiancée says he's 'not a monster' and has 'changed' after 17 years in jail
Men arrested over suspected female genital mutilation involvement at unregistered school

Men arrested over suspected female genital mutilation involvement at unregistered school

Two arrested after 'unexplained' death of baby girl at nursery

Two arrested after 'unexplained' death of baby girl in Stockport nursery

Vicki Bevan has been jailed for life, with a minimum of 10 years.

Woman paedophile jailed for life for 'disturbing' sex abuse and rape of girl

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan is urging his civil servants to work from home two or three days a week.

WFH at City Hall as 90 civil servants told to apply for one of nine desks, LBC reveals

The night tube on the Jubilee line will return to the capital next weekend

Jubilee Night Tube services to return next weekend, TfL confirms

The Ukrainian brigade showed off footage from the front of a tank

Dramatic Call of Duty-style footage from Ukraine tank shows destruction of Russian forces

The Queen has arrived at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Smiling Queen brushes off health fears to watch her beloved horses compete

Elon Musk tweeted on Friday

Elon Musk says Twitter takeover on hold until it can prove claims about spam accounts

Jacob Rees-Mogg said the BBC has a "pretty bleak" future ahead of it if does not scrap its public licence fee

BBC has a 'pretty bleak future' ahead if does not scrap the licence fee Mogg says

Coleen Rooney has begun giving evidence at the High Court

Coleen admits marriage troubles and Wagatha Christie sting was 'last resort' after leaks

Jacob Rees-Mogg backed Ukraine's Eurovision act

Vote Ukraine for Eurovision glory, Mogg's message to patriotic Brits

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nurse’s Error Tennessee

Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death

Sri Lanka

Protesters demand arrest of former Sri Lankan PM over attack

Enrique Mora, the European Union co-ordinator of talks to revive Iran’s nuclear accord with world powers, left, shakes hands with Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, in Tehran

Top EU diplomat hopeful for deal at Iran nuclear talks

Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer, and his wife Sadhana Prasad wait at a lawyer’s chamber in Haridwar, India

Indian couple sue son and his wife for grandchild within a year – or £500,000
Police officers standing in front of a regional train in Herzogenrath, Germany

Passengers on German train overpower attacker who hurt five

Mourners carry slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to her burial in Jerusalem

Pallbearers drop journalist’s coffin as Israeli police hit mourners with batons
Leslie Bowdoin James, sister of Deana Lynne Bowdoin, talks to the media

Deana Bowdoin’s sister wants people to remember her name as killer is executed
Russian sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind glass during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday May 13 2022

Russia ‘suffers heavy losses in failed river crossing’ as soldier goes on trial
A mother helps her malnourished son stand after he collapsed near their hut in the village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya on Thursday May 12 2022

UN humanitarian official wants attention on drought in Kenya

Pope Francis in a wheelchair delivers his address during an audience with members of the Italian Civil Aviation Authority in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican on Friday May 13 2022

Pope to visit Canada and apologise for church’s abuse of Indigenous people

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK
Brexit isn't being 'held against' UK in Eurovision, says world's first lecturer on the contest

Brexit isn't being 'held against' UK in Eurovision, says world's first lecturer on contest
James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment
James O'Brien argues the government has "massively conned" the public into thinking that it doesn't matter that "the only Covid law-making address in the country has become the biggest Covid law-breaking address... arguably in the world".

James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked
Daniel Barnett reacts to 'bizarre' tribunal ruling that calling man bald is sex harassment

Daniel Barnett reacts to 'bizarre' tribunal ruling that calling man bald is sex harassment
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Levelling up is the government's 'moral purpose'
'Terrified': Stella Creasy tells LBC of gang rape threats at university

'My gang rape fear': Stella Creasy tells of sex harassment hell at Cambridge
Food bank worker accuses idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

Food bank worker accuses 'idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying
'It's a loss to me personally': Author Mick Herron opens up about killing characters to James O'Brien

'He's trying to get a rise': Author Mick Heron unravels spy Jackson Lamb's motivations

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police