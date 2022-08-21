Archie's mum calls for people who upload and share harmful viral 'challenge' videos to be prosecuted

21 August 2022, 12:05 | Updated: 21 August 2022, 12:09

By Asher McShane

The mother of tragic Archie Battersbee has called for anyone who shares or uploads harmful viral 'challenge' videos on to social media to face prosecution.

Archie's mum Hollie Dance lost a High Court life-support fight for her brain-damaged 12-year-old son who died after taking part in one of the challenges.

Hollie Dance told Tom Swarbrick on LBC this morning: “They start grooming the kids anything from the age of seven, up until 13, 14.

“It’s a vulnerable age to be online.

“People who upload the videos, more needs to be done in the way of what these platforms are allowing.

Hollie Dance said she wanted to see people who upload harmful 'challenge' videos prosecuted
Hollie Dance said she wanted to see people who upload harmful 'challenge' videos prosecuted. Picture: LBC/Alamy

“Prosecution wise, I think maybe the adults that are uploading the videos for the kids to copy, I think they need to be targeted a bit more."

She added she thinks adults who not only upload, but share potentially harmful ‘challenge’ clips should also face prosecution.

“One of the videos I watched was an adult, in his 30s, tying a rope round his neck and pulling it tight.

“Kids are watching that. I don’t know what these adults are thinking at the time.”

Archie died on August 6 after having his life support withdrawn
Archie died on August 6 after having his life support withdrawn. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Eight-day strike begins at UK’s biggest container port Felixstowe as 2,000 workers walk out over pay

Hollie has written to the Health Secretary calling for a "public inquiry" into the "operation of this system" and a "change of the law", following Archie's death.

A judge based in the Family Division of the High Court in London ruled in July that doctors could lawfully stop providing life-support treatment for Archie, who suffered brain damage in an incident at home in Southend, Essex, in April.

Archie died recently after his mother, and father Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn Mr Justice Hayden's ruling.

Ms Dance and Mr Battersbee, who are separated, are being supported by a campaign organisation called the Christian Legal Centre.

Centre officials released Ms Dance's letter to Mr Barclay on Friday.

"I would like to meet with you ... to discuss how we can work together to ensure that no other family has to go through this," says Ms Dance in the letter.

"Archie's case has had a lot of publicity, but I know that many similar cases are heard in the Family Division subject to severe reporting restrictions, and therefore away from public scrutiny.

"There should be a comprehensive public inquiry into the operation of this system; and then a change of the law to protect the grieving families from cruelty."

Ms Dance had earlier said she felt "backed into a corner" by the legal system and said her family felt "stripped" of rights.

Judges heard how Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7.

She thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

The youngster did not regain consciousness.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought that he was brain-stem dead and said continued life-support treatment was not in his best interests.

Bosses at the hospital's governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, had asked for decisions on what medical moves were in Archie's best interests.

A High Court judge, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, initially considered the case and concluded that Archie was dead.

But Court of Appeal judges upheld a challenge by his parents against decisions taken by Mrs Justice Arbuthnot and said the evidence should be reviewed by a different High Court judge, Mr Justice Hayden.

He ruled that ending treatment would be in Archie's best interests after a further hearing.

Health department officials indicated that Ms Dance would get a response to her letter soon.

Ministers have already said they will commission a review into the causes of disagreement in the care of critically-ill children - detail was given in the 2022 Health and Care Act.

Mr Justice Hayden is currently overseeing another life-support treatment dispute.

Two Syrian refugees want him to rule that their seriously-ill six-year-old daughter should continue to receive life support treatment.

Specialists have told Mr Justice Hayden that the girl is suffering from a rare and incurable neurological condition, and dying.

They say she should be moved to a palliative care regime.

Her parents, who left Syria eight years ago and claimed political asylum in Britain, disagree and want her to receive "long-term ventilation".

The judge has ruled that the girl - who is in the care of a hospital trust in Birmingham - cannot be identified in media reports of the case.

He was told the girl's parents did not want her to be named in reports.

Mr Justice Hayden began hearing evidence earlier this week at a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

The hearing is due to end next week.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tyson Fury revealed his cousin had been knifed to death

Tyson Fury devastated after cousin stabbed to death at pub as boxer calls for knife crime to stop

The woman was found shot in Leinster Road, Old Swan, Merseyside

Woman found shot dead in Merseyside garden as police launch murder probe

Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk for a second time

Anthony Joshua throws belts and delivers bizarre speech after losing rematch to Oleksandr Usyk

Workers at Felixstowe have gone on strike in a row over pay

Eight-day strike begins at UK’s biggest container port Felixstowe as 2,000 workers walk out over pay

CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police of Owami Davies walking north on London Road, Croydon away from West Croydon about 1230 on Thursday July 7

Police watchdog considers probe into Met officers' contact with missing Owami Davies

Darya Dugin, daughter of “Putin’s brain” Alexander Dugin, 60, died in the attack on the outskirts of Moscow

Daughter of 'spiritual guide' to Putin's Ukraine invasion killed in Moscow 'car bomb plot meant for her father’

Brits will receive support ahead of winter, the Business Secretary has insisted.

'Help is coming' with cost of living, Business Sec insists amid concerns over winter blackouts

NatWest will pay for transgender staff to get privately-funded hormone treatment

NatWest 'to fund hormone treatment for trans staff' in bid to become more inclusive

Locals climbed the destroyed Russian tanks on display.

Downtown Kyiv turned into open-air museum of burned-out and captured Russian tanks

Actor Stephen Tompkinson will appear at Newcastle Crown Court

DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson to appear in court charged with grievous bodily harm

The incident took place near Ballinagare in Ireland's County Roscommon

British toddler run over and killed after 'wandering out of Irish holiday home without parents knowing'

Experts have predicted the price cap on bills could reach £6,089 in April

Energy bills could spike to £6,000 next year, experts warn

Closed doors: A man walks past a shuttered pub in Kent

Britain's pubs, cafes and restaurants shuttered as energy costs push them to the brink

A man has been charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a girl aged six

Man charged with abduction and sexual assault of girl, 6, in Manchester

The blast targeted Russia's Navy HQ in Crimea. Right - an attack on a munitions depot in Crimea earlier this month

Huge explosion as ‘Ukrainian drone strike’ rocks Russia’s Black Sea navy HQ

Andrew Tate has been banned from Facebook and Instagram

'Misogynist' influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram

Latest News

See more Latest News

Medic with baby Veronika

Ukrainian medics living at hospital on front line to save premature babies

Floods clear-up

Several killed as floods destroy homes in eastern Afghanistan

Somali soldiers

Somali forces end hotel attack which left 21 dead

Alexander Dugin

Daughter of ideologist known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed in car blast

Landslide on road

Flash flooding leaves 40 dead in northern India

Dry farmland

China plans to use chemicals to generate rain and save harvest

Dorli Rainey

Pensioner who became symbol of Occupy movement dies aged 95

Monkeypox vaccine

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Indonesia

Russia Ukraine War

Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens

Celebrity Big Brother 2014

Gary Busey charged with sex offences at Monster-Mania Con

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London