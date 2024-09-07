Arctic blast 'to hit UK' as new weather map shows exact of winter will appear in Britain

7 September 2024, 16:13 | Updated: 7 September 2024, 16:34

Temperatures could plummet as soon as next week
Temperatures could plummet as soon as next week . Picture: Alamy/WXCharts

By Charlie Duffield

Britain is set to be bitten by winter - as an Arctic blast is on its way to plummet temperatures to almost freezing.

Following a burst of 27C heat at the end of August, temperatures could plummet as soon as next week with some areas forecast to see mercury as low as 1C.

The latest cold weather maps from WXCharts show temperatures dropping by up to 26C in less than a week.

The provider uses data from MetDesk, and the charts indicate that Scotland and Northern Ireland could see temperatures of just 1C by Thursday, September 12.

The majority of England also seems to be destined for similar lows, with Manchester anticipating 1C, and Wales 3C.

In the South, London and Norwich could see temperatures plummet to between 5C and 6C, which is a huge 20C difference from the 27C recorded on Friday, September 6.

Low angle, rear view of an isolated woman wearing green wellies & coat, walking down a wet, muddy, UK country lane on a December afternoon, 2020.
Following a burst of 27C heat at the end of August, temperatures could plummet as soon as next week with some areas forecast to see mercury as low as 1C (file image). Picture: Alamy

However, in other parts of the country, the temperature drop will not be as pronounced.

In Newcastle, for example, temperatures will remain at 12C.

The WXCharts predictions are a turnaround from the coming weekend, which will see northern regions bask in pleasant highs as the south sees heavy and potentially thundery rainfall.

The first week of September has also brought mixed weather for Brits, with plenty of humidity hovering over southern England and Wales, and highs remaining in the early to mid 20C range.

There was heavy rain on Thursday with storms delivering several inches of water over dozens of areas.

Although the severe weather has now passed, the Met Office anticipates "finer spells" for the weekend ahead, however the charts and maps indicate that the improvement will be short lived.

Stroud,UK, 5th September 2024. UK Weather. Heavy rain downpours , as shoppers use umbrellas and waterproofs in Stroud, Gloucestershire.
The majority of England also seems to be destined for similar lows, with Manchester anticipating 1C, and Wales 3C (file image). Picture: Alamy
The map reveals temperatures dropping to just 1C in some areas
The map reveals temperatures dropping to just 1C in some areas. Picture: WX Charts

Matthew Lehnert, the Met Office Chief Meteorologist, explained that signs of "repeated" rainfall had led the forecasters to issue a yellow weather warning.

He told The Daily Mirror: "Repeated areas of rain are likely to affect southern Britain over the next few days, generating some localised impacts into the weekend.

"We currently have a yellow weather warning for rain in place, and there’s potential for further warnings this weekend.

"It’s a different story further north though, as high pressure brings warmer and sunnier conditions, with higher-than-average temperatures, particularly across parts of western Scotland. Eastern areas are likely to be cooler and at times, cloudier due to winds blowing off the North Sea."

