Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained

Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Quarantine hotels have officially begun for anyone arriving from the Government’s red list of countries - so do you have to quarantine from Spain and France? Can you travel there? Here's the latest.

The Government’s Covid quarantine hotel system has officially begun in England with UK arrivals from a red list of 33 countries being placed in local hotels for 10 days of isolation.

With summer holidays looking less likely in 2021, and such complicated travel rules in place to help fight further coronavirus variants - holiday makers are looking into specific travel restrictions around France and Spain.

Popular holiday destinations for those in the UK, England residents want to know if you have to quarantine if you travel to Spain or France, if they’re on the Government’s red list of countries and what the Covid-19 rules are for travelling to these places.

Here’s the latest travel information for Spain and France:

Hotel quarantine began in the UK from 15 February. Picture: PA

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list?

At the moment, Spain and France are not on the UK’s hotel quarantine list.

However, under Covid-19 travel restrictions, all travel is advised against unless you have a permitted reason to do so. It is currently illegal to travel abroad for holidays and other leisure purposes.

To see the full list of quarantine hotel countries, click here.

Do you have to quarantine or self-isolate from Spain and France?

You won’t be required to stay in a quarantine hotel but you will be required to follow the new strict coronavirus travel rules which began on 15 February.

This includes booking a Covid test before travelling back to the UK, up to three days before departure, you must self-isolate at home for 10 days and also take a second Covid test upon your return.

There a huge fines in place for anyone who tries to avoid this.

Travel to Spain is only permitted for essential reasons under new Covid restrictions. Picture: PA

Can you travel to Spain and France?

At the moment, all travel for leisure purposes from the UK is illegal. Essential reasons to travel include work that cannot be done from home, medical appointments and educational reasons.

Spain has also introduced travel restrictions on passengers from the UK until at least 2 March 2021. You will also have to follow their strict travel rules upon entry.

France are only permitting arrivals of those with essential reasons for travel and also require negative Covid results upon entering the country.